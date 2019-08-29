No escape act for Cease in White Sox's 10-5 loss to Twins

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning Thursday in Chicago. AP Photo/Mark Black

Lucas Giolito knows a good start when he sees one, and the White Sox's emerging ace really liked Dylan Cease's outing against Texas last Friday.

After giving up 3 runs in the first inning, Cease settled down. The rookie right-hander wound up going 6 innings and he didn't allow the Rangers to score anymore runs while piling up 9 strikeouts, a career high.

"As a young player like him coming up, this is all about getting experience, exposure, learning, growing," Giolito said. "His stuff is super-elite. He's going to be a really, really good pitcher. I think that what has impressed me the most is his poise on the mound, especially if things aren't going that well.

"That's the one difference that I see in him versus like me last year. For me, I felt like when it went bad it would like explode and get horrible, whereas with him, it looks like nothing's really fazing him out there."

Cease has had some rough early moments since joining the Sox's rotation on July 3, but he's always regrouped and pitched at least 5 innings.

In his 10th start of the season for the White Sox Thursday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field, Cease (3-7) was rocked again early. This time, he didn't recover.

In a 10-5 win, Minnesota opened the game with five straight singles off Cease to take a 2-0 lead.

Cease started a 1-2-3 double play and it looked like he was going to keep the damage to a minimum in the first inning, but C.J. Cron followed with another single to put the Twins up 4-0.

Minnesota added 2 more runs in the second inning, and Cease was pulled with no outs in the third after giving up home runs to Jake Cave and Cron.