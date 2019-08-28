Like Giolito, Moncada having bounce-back season with Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada watches his two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Chicago.

So much has been made of Lucas Giolito's rags-to-riches season with the Chicago White Sox, and rightly so.

Don't sell teammate Yoan Moncada short.

While Giolito has cut his ERA from 6.13 in 2018 to 3.20 this year, Moncada also is experiencing a rousing about-face.

"He's had a great year," Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "Obviously, a couple of setbacks along the way with the injuries. But from a consistency standpoint, from adjusting his approach in a successful way at the plate to making himself into an excellent third baseman, I think there's been a lot of success for him at still a young major-league age."

Giolito had the highest ERA in the major leagues last year, and Moncada had the most strikeouts (217) in baseball.

This season, the 24-year-old Moncada has cut down on the whiffs -- especially called third strikes -- and he already has gone over the 20-20 mark with home runs and doubles.

Moncada also has made a smooth transition to third base after playing second since joining the White Sox from the Boston Red Sox in the 2016 Chris Sale trade.

"I think third base is going to be my position for a very, very long time," Moncada said through a translator. "I've been feeling very comfortable there. That was a position that I played before, I knew how to play it.

"This year at the beginning was more adjusting and trying to fix a few things there. But I like to play that position."

After his disappointing all-around play in 2018, Moncada approached the White Sox about getting additional work in at Camelback Ranch in Glendale. Arizona.

Manager Rick Renteria and hitting coach Todd Steverson obliged, and Moncada was able to correct multiple problems.

He plans on spending another 2-3 weeks in Arizona in November.

"Continue the work that I did last year," Moncada said. "Try to improve there, try to figure out ways to improve because I still think I can be better. From there, just keep my routine throughout the whole off-season. I'm not planning to change anything."

In spring training, Renteria predicted playing third base would keep Moncada more alert and he'd take that edge to the plate. It looks like the Sox's manager was right.

"Some of the things we talked about, in terms of when he played second, were that he might become a little lackadaisical at times because it seemed kind of easy," Renteria said. "He stays a little more focused at third."

Last spring it looked like Manny Machado was going to be the White Sox's new third baseman. The star free agent wound up signing with the San Diego Padres.

This off-season, Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon is hitting the market. Should the Sox sign him, Moncada said he'd be willing to move again.

"I'm open to help the team at any position they need me to play," Moncada said. "That's up to them. I'm open to it, but I feel very comfortable playing third base right now."

With top prospect Nick Madrigal expected to play second base for the Sox for all or most of 2020, where else could Moncada play? The outfield?

"Yes," Renteria said. "As far as he's concerned, he said he can play center as well. He's a tremendously athletic individual. I think he has the ability to do whatever he wants.

"It's a simple game, but a lot of these guys have physical skills that allow them an opportunity to do a lot of different things."