DuPage County scoreboard for Wednesday, Aug. 28





Football

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sports writers:

Class 8A

School Pts

1. Loyola (10) 127

2. Lincoln-Way East (3) 119

3. Maine South 93

4. Naperville Central 85

5. Homewood-Flossmoor 73

6. Marist 44

7. Gurnee Warren 42

8. Edwardsville 33

9. Minooka 27

10. Barrington 21

Others receiving votes: Oswego 18, Stevenson 8, Bolingbrook 7, Hinsdale Central 6, Oak Park River Forest 4, Neuqua Valley 3, Niles Notre Dame 3, Huntley 2.

Class 7A

School Pts

1. Nazareth (11) 123

2. Batavia (1) 113

3. Chicago Mt. Carmel 92

4. St. Charles North 89

5. Brother Rice (1) 80

6. Glenbard West 48

7. Wheaton Warrenville South 35

8. Willowbrook 34

9. Lake Zurich 31

10. Machesney Park Harlem 15

Others receiving votes: Moline 10, Rolling Meadows 9, DeKalb 8, Hersey 7, Glenbard East 5, Hononegah 4, Normal Community 4, Benet 3, Maine West 2, Plainfield North 2, Lincoln Way West 1.

Class 6A

School Pts

1. Oak Lawn Richards (3) 112

2. Cary-Grove (7) 107

3. Phillips 93

4. Simeon (3) 90

5. Crete-Monee 81

6. Prairie Ridge (1) 67

7. Antioch 52

8. Washington 45

9. Providence 36

10. Normal West 29

Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 26, Lemont 9, Springfield 7, Peoria Central 6, Kaneland 4, Lake Forest 4, Rock Island 1, Yorkville 1.

Class 5A

School Pts

1. East St. Louis (11) 114

(tie) Joliet Catholic (3) 114

3. Montini 107

4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 77

5. Hillcrest 66

6. Sycamore 44

7. Sterling 43

8. Rockford Boylan 42

9. St. Rita 38

10. Metamora 26

Class 4A

School Pts

1. IC Catholic (10) 122

2. Bishop McNamara (2) 111

3. Rochester (1) 110

4. Coal City (1) 102

5. Richmond-Burton 62

6. Marengo 40

7. Columbia 31

8. Taylorville 30

9. Effingham 23

(tie) Genoa-Kingston 23

Boys soccer

Wednesday's results

West Chicago 4, Glenbard east 2

Glenbard East 1 1 --2

West Chicago 1 3 --4

Scoring -- GE: Wooldridge (Campuzano); Wooldridge. Goalkeepers -- Cortez (3 saves).

Boys golf

Wednesday's results

Glenbard West 151, Benet 165

at Village Links (par 36)

Glenbard West -- Klimala 37; Wild 38; Monteith 38; Pierce 38.

Benet -- Shanley 41; Driscoll 41; Breen 42; Buckley 41.

Wheaton North 178, Glenbard South 184

at Klein Creek (par 36)

Wheaton North -- Gerry 41; Harris 45; Martin 46; Schultz 46.

Glenbard South -- Gelino 44, Pfefferman 46; Cyrus 47; Reynolds 47.

Girls volleyball

Wednesday's results

Downers Grove north d. McAuley 25-20, 25-19

Downers North -- Wolkow (13 kills); Lucas (6 kills); Malone (19 assists, 3 kills); Martin (2 blocks).

Fenton d. Proviso West 26-24, 25-18

Fenton -- Kresbasch (3 aces, 7 kills); Faron (7 kills); Zaggoti (11 assists).

Metea Valley d. Glenbard east 25-23, 25-14

Glenbard East -- Honig (5 assists, 3 blocks); Hurlburt (12 digs, 4 assists); Schweikle (5 kills, 3 digs); Crackel (1 kill); Huber (4 blocks); Ryan (3 blocks); Spontak (8 digs).

West Chicago d. Hoffman Estates 25-17, 23-25, 29-27

West Chicago -- Smith (12 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces); Gromos (9 kills, 2 aces); Lee (7 kills); Quiroz (28 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces); Lowell (12 digs).

Wheaton North Blue & Gold Invite

Match results

Wheaton North d. Buffalo Grove 25-16, 25-17

DeKalb d. Buffalo Grove 25-20, 25-19

Wheaton North d. DeKalb 25-17, 25-23

Montini d. York 25-19, 26-24

York d. Kaneland 25-21, 25-13

Montini d. Kaneland 25-21, 25-21

Glenbard West d. Glenbard South 25-14, 25-18

West Aurora d. Glenbard South 25-11, 25-13

West Aurora d. Glenbard West 25-16, 25-16

Benet d. Romeoville 25-16, 25-12

Naperville North d. Romeoville 25-17, 25-16

Benet d. Naperville North 25-16, 25-17

Overall Montini stats: Noone (47 assists, 12 digs); Pickering (18 kills, 11 digs, 4 blocks); Marciniak (19 kills, 3 blocks, 7 digs); Kasallis (9 kills, 7 blocks); R.Boyer (14 digs); K.Boyer (10 digs).

Overall Wheaton North stats: Catugy (4 aces, 10 digs); Beedle (3 aces, 16 kills, 15 digs, 3 blocks); Scott (10 kills, 1 block); Biegalski (5 kills, 4 blocks); Fender (2 kills, 3 blocks); Rodgers (3 blocks, 1 kill); Zinkus (16 assists, 8 digs); O'Callaghan (3 aces, 27 assists, 15 digs); Moreno (4 aces, 14 digs).

Girls tennis

Wednesday's results

Benet 9, Oak Park-River Forest 4

Singles -- No.1: Nenadovich (B) d. Raja 6-4, 6-2; No.2: Austgen (B) d. Brennan 6-1, 6-0; No.3: Green (B) d. Oberberger 6-1, 6-0; No.4: Doyle (B) d. Eldred 9-7.

Doubles -- No.1: Schrader/Lee (B) d. Drews/Petrosino 6-0, 6-4; No.2: Mathew/Zilligen (B) d. Keidan/Nichols 6-2, 6-0; No.3: Hemmerlein/Telford (B) d. Baker/Majka 6-1, 6-3; No.4: McNamara/Sepulveda (B) d. Francart/Wahlfeldt 6-3, 7-6(6); No.5: Andolina/Segal (OPRF) d. Mehring/Penn 8-2; No.6: Spahn/Scanlon (B) d. Morrison/Savoy 8-6; No.7: Kanga/Wilsey (OPRF) d. Schramko/Warren 8-5; No.8: Rawal/Maychruk (OPRF) d. Buschette/Trapani 8-5; No.9: Oberberger/Eldred (OPRF) d. Barz/Conway 8-2.

Neuqua Valley 7, Plainfield North 0

Singles -- No.1: Neuman (NV) d. Kucera 6-0, 6-1; No.2: Piao (NV) d. Aylsworth 6-1, 6-0; No.3: Yin (NV) d. Simhadi 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles -- No.1: Ramos/Kestenberg (NV) d. Buckles/Cupinski 6-3, 6-0; No.2: Chiou/Sun (NV) d. Seno/Sharma 6-1, 6-2; No.3: Wu/Aroskar (NV) d. Wallin/Ballard 6-0, 6-0; No.4: Allen/Aggarwal (NV) d. Person/Kaeding 6-2, 6-3.

Rolling Meadows 4, lake Park 3

Singles -- No.1: Cruz (LP) d. Deluca 6-2, 6-0; No.2: Jankovic (LP) d. Erokhina 6-0, 6-0; No.3: Maletira (RM) d. Troesken 7-5, 6-4.

Doubles -- No.1: Pasquini/Savage (LP) d. Finney/Shah 6-1, 6-1; No.2: Buchek/Prusener (RM) d. Dell-acqua/Perez 6-4, 7-5; No.3: Hume/Magana (RM) d. Patel/Vitacco 6-3, 6-4; No.4: Czulno/Shah (RM) d. Shaw/Swiderski 6-2, 6-0.

Girls golf

Wednesday's results

Benet 170, Marist 178

at The Meadows (par 35)

Benet -- Oei (medalist) 41; Rodenbostel 42; Budzynski 43; George 44.

Women's soccer

Wednesday's late results

College of DuPage 2, Joliet Junior College 0

Scoring -- COD: Hanson (UA); Garcia (Floyd, Clavelli). Goalkeepers -- COD: Diddia.

Upcoming events

today

Boys soccer

Benet at Plainfield East, 4:30 p.m.

Fenton, Glenbard North, WIllowbrook at Addison Trail Invite, TBA

Hinsdale South, IC Catholic Prep at Reavis Windy City Classic, TBA

Lake Park Hillner Classic St. Francis vs. Wheaton North, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Park Hillner Classic Lake Park vs. South Elgin, 6:30 p.m.

Lisle at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.

Lyons at Naperville North, 6:30 p.m.

Metea Valley at Jacobs, 5 p.m.

Montini at Glenbard South Raider Invite, TBA

New Trier at York, 6:30 p.m.

Oswego at Wheaton Warrenville South, 6:30 p.m.

Oswego East at Waubonsie Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Plainfield North at Glenbard West, 6 p.m.

Wheaton Academy at Geneva, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Glenbard East at Fenton (White Pines), 4 p.m.

Glenbard South at Geneva Invite, 1:30 p.m.

Lake Park at Palatine (Palatine Hills), 3:30 p.m.

Larkin at West Chicago (St. Andrews), 3 p.m.

Manteno at Lisle (River Bend), 3:45 p.m.

Naperville North at Lyons, 3:30 p.m.

Neuqua Valley, St. Francis, Waubonsie Valley at Geneva Tournament (Pheasant Run), 1:30 p.m.

Timothy Christian at Chicago Christian (Silver Lake), 4 p.m.

Westmont at Walther Christian (Western Acres), 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country

Downers Grove North at EIU Meet (Green Valley FP), 3:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Bolingbrook at Hinsdale Central, 5:30 p.m.

IC Catholic Prep at Aurora Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Newark at Lisle, 6:30 p.m.

Wheaton Academy at Ridgewood, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Glenbard South at Glenbard West, 3:30 p.m.

Lisle at Wheaton Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Montini at St. Laurence, 4:30 p.m.

Naperville North at Geneva, 4:30 p.m.

Nazareth at Timothy Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Providence Catholic at St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South at York, 4:15 p.m.

Willowbrook at Glenbard East, 4 p.m.

Girls golf

Glenbard North at Willowbrook (Twin Lakes), 4 p.m.

Glenbard West at Wheaton North (Arrowhead), 4 p.m.

Naperville North at Naperville Central (Naperbrook), 3:30 p.m.

Riverside-Brookfield at Wheaton Academy (Pheasant Run), 4 p.m.

Rosary at Westmont (Twin Lakes), 3:30 p.m.

South Elgin at Glenbard East (Glendale Lakes), 4 p.m.

St. Francis at St. Viator (Highland Woods), 4 p.m.

Waubonsie Valley at Neuqua Valley (Naperbrook), 3:30 p.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South at Oak Park-River Forest (Meadowlark), 4 p.m.

Girls swimming

Fenton at West Chicago, 5 p.m.

Oswego East at Waubonsie Valley, 5 p.m.

Wheaton North at Bartlett, 5 p.m.