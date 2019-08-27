Girls volleyball: Wauconda, Stevenson, Antioch win openers

Savannah Johnson tallied 5 aces, 3 kills, 8 digs and 7 assists, as Wauconda's girls volleyball team opened its season with a 25-23, 25-15 win over visiting Mundelein in nonconference action Tuesday night.

Riley Aldrich added 5 kills, 7 assists, 2 aces and 3 digs for the Bulldogs. Wauconda also received contributions from Delany Lemay (2 aces, 2 kills), Nicole Callahan (5 kills, 8 digs), Emily Johnson (4 kills) and Mackenzie Arden (2 kills, 3 assists).

Mundelein (0-1) received 3 kills and 3 assists from Alexis Naddy. Yianna Schneckloth and Brianna Marti each had 2 kills and 2 blocks for the Mustangs, and Faith Krabbe had 10 assists and 2 kills.

Stevenson d. Barrington: Amanda Holsen pounded 12 kills, Emerson Kouri added 6 aces and 11 digs, and the Patriots won their season opener 25-18, 25-22.

Stevenson's other contributors included Lily Cozzi (4 kills), Grace Tully (22 assists), Abby Keevins (11 digs, 2 aces), Makayla Uremovich (3 kills) and Emma Potocki (3 kills).

Antioch d. Johnsburg: The visiting Sequoits won their season opener 25-9, 25-21, as Maiah Moll dished out 13 assists, while Lexington Mckillips added 5 kills and 3 aces.

Ayanna Tommy delivered 4 kills and 2 aces, and Hannah Benes contributed 8 digs and 2 assists.

Grant d. Lake Zurich: The Bulldogs captured their season opener 25-19, 31-29, as Anelise Johnson had 3 blocks and 4 kills, while Laine Evans contributed 8 kills, 6 digs and 2 aces.

Jazzlyn Linbo added 4 kills for Grant, which also got 9 digs from Courtney Levy.

Carmel d. Warren: On Monday night, junior captain and outside hitter Annie Bart had 8 kills, 3 digs and 2 blocks, and the host Corsairs defeated the Blue Devils 25-12, 25-12 in season-opening action.

Carmel's other contributors included Kaitlyn Donton (9 assists), Milana Moisio (9 digs), Sydney Rini (10 digs, 1 ace) and senior captain Eileen Tarcha (17-of-17 serving, 3 aces, 5 kills, 5 digs).

Tarcha started the opening set 1 with a 9-point run and the second with a 7-point run.

"She put together a complete performance tonight and proved why she is our floor captain," Carmel coach David Pazely said. "Aggressive serving kept Warren out of system and off balance most of the night and Carmel dictated the pace of play at the onset of each game. Offensively, Bart had some powerful kills. She led the team in kills last season and is hungry for more this year.

"Warren did their best to fight back, but Carmel's defense was all over the floor. Moisio and Rini combined for 19 of our 32 digs tonight. They each had some outstanding plays and anchor the two sides of our back row."