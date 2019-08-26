Whirlwind week as Naperville North's Nick Solak makes it to majors

Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comNick Solak, center of Naperville North throws to first in a double play as Troy Southard of Downers Grove North slides into second in regional baseball action Monday in Naperville.

Texas Rangers' Nick Solak, right, is hit by a pitch as Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo, center and home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus, left, looks on during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Chicago.

Nick Solak was in Oklahoma early last week. On Sunday, he was in Chicago.

If he had an opportunity to put down the bat and glove and pick up a pen, the story would write itself.

"Crazy week," Solak said. "Baseball is like a storybook kind of thing, and I couldn't have written a better start to a career."

Playing for Class AAA Nashville -- the Rangers' top minor-league team -- Solak was pulled in the sixth inning of an Aug. 19 game at Oklahoma City.

The next day, the Naperville North High School product made a memorable major-league debut with Texas.

Solak, 24, got his first hit in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington. In Game 2, he hit his first home run, and his hard line drive at first baseman Albert Pujols in the 11th inning was misplayed for an error, lifting the Rangers to a 3-2 walk-off win.

"Then it was getting on a flight and coming to Chicago for my first road series, a place where I grew up and watched the White Sox for a long time," Solak said. "I grew up a Sox fan, my parents are from the South Side, Riverdale and Dolton. It's been exciting, a lot of fun."

In his younger days, Solak went to 5-10 White Sox games a year and made an annual family trek to spring training in Tucson, Arizona.

"Scott Podsednik was one of my favorite players, (Paul) Konerko was fun to watch, (Mark) Buehrle was fun to watch pitch, there were so many guys," Solak said. "In 2005 I was 10 or 11, and to see them win the World Series was a pretty cool thing."

Getting back to his whirlwind week, it was actually a continuation of Solak's season.

On July 13, he was traded from the Rays to the Rangers, moving from AAA Durham to Nashville. After playing college ball at Louisville and being drafted by the Yankees on the second round in 2016, Solak was traded from New York to Tampa on Feb. 20, 2018.

"The first time I was traded, it was really surprising," Solak said. "I didn't know what to expect. This second time, I was a lot more comfortable. I knew the drill, and everybody here has been very welcoming. It's a great group of guys here."

A natural second baseman, Solak was the Rangers' designated hitter in five of his first seven games. He's also played third base, shortstop and all three outfield spots during his professional career, but Solak's bat got him to the majors at an early age.

Before joining Texas, the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder hit a combined .289/.358/.532 with 27 home runs and 74 RBI in 115 games with Durham and Nashville.

"Through my progression, I've been hitting the ball harder and farther," Solak said. "Just getting stronger and older and keeping a simple approach and sticking to what I do best."

When he was younger and still developing physically, Solak was a talented player. His baseball coach at Naperville North, Carl Hunckler, didn't see a major leaguer at the time.

"I don't think any of us saw that," said Hunckler, who retired in 2018 after 29 seasons with the Huskies. "We saw this kid as being a very talented high school baseball player. Then he signed with Louisville his junior year and it was like, 'OK. Interesting.' My first thought was, 'Let's see where this goes. How much is he going to play at Louisville?'

"It didn't take him long at all, and it just shows you anything can happen."

Hunckler and some of his coaches from NNHS were at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday watching Solak and the Rangers play the White Sox. He got a chance to talk to his former player before the game.

"I speak for everybody that's ever been associated with Nick, as some type of a coach or mentor, we're all ecstatic," Hunckler said. "Compared to anyone else I ever coached, his mental toughness, he's as tough as a $2 steak. His approach to each game, he never looked back, he always looked forward. You look at the professional level, they're all talented. But when you look at the mental toughness, man, this kid has it.

"And as good of a player, as good of an athlete as this young guy is, he's a better person. He was always a great leader and he's so good with people."