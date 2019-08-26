Girls volleyball: Lakes, Libertyville win openers

Paula Ceneac had 6 kills, Devinn Bell dished out 19 assists, and Lakes' girls volleyball team opened its season with a 25-11, 25-8 win over visiting Zion-Benton in nonconference action Monday night.

Kelli Rettig added 3 kills, 3 aces and 2 digs for the Eagles, who also received contributions from Ashley Smith (1 kills, 8 digs) and Allison Stover (3 aces, 7 digs).

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Libertyville D. New Trier: The visiting Wildcats opened their season by winning the nonconference match 25-14, 16-25, 25-22, as Peyton O'Brien tallied 19 assists, 3 kills 3 blocks.

Ella Schaffnit had 9 kills and 3 blocks for Libertyville, and Kellie Hopper totaled 8 kills and 4 blocks. Cassidy Jones added 4 kills and 4 blocks, and Olivia Sauers posted 6 digs.