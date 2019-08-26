Cook County scoreboard for Monday, August 26
Boys soccer
Monday's results
fremd 3, new trier 3
Fremd 1 2 --3
New Trier 1 2 --3
Fremd -- J.Schoffstall (Clark), E.Schoffstall (Clark), J.Schoffstall (Bennett, Jackson).
New Trier -- Urban (Krueger), O'Neill (UA), Crowder (Franzn).
Goalkeepers -- F: Cholewa, Gillespie; NT: Mazzier.
Girls volleyball
Monday's results
Elk Grove d. Maine west 25-15, 25-22
Attack: EG: Duckmann 5, Ingebrigtsen 5. Serving: EG: Duckmann 8-12, Kurczak 7-10, ace, Ingebrigtsen 10-10. Setting: EG: Langston 8 assists. Digs: EG: Murray 13.
Soph -- Maine West d. Elk Grove 25-16, 25-14.
Frosh A -- Elk Grove d. Maine West 25-14, 25-22, 25-21.
Frosh B -- Elk Grove d. Maine West 27-25, 25-23.
Hersey d. St. Viator 25-14, 25-11
Attack: H: Kaburov 18 kills, Eshoo, Vandenherik 3 kills, Boyan kill, Mellen kill, Zielke 3 kills, Lubbe kill; StV: Allaire 10-11 kill, M.Gorny 3-3 kill, Torosian 17-18 2 kills, DeMunno 7-7 2 kills, V.Gorny 18-20 5 kills. Serving: H: Boyan 4 aces, Mellen ace, Mullin ace, ; StV: Harrington 2-2, Aldana 2-3 ace, Saverino 9-9, Brauer 1-1, Drab 2-2, Torosian 2-3, Valera 1-3. Setting: H: Eshoo 25 assists; StV: Harrington 10-10, Aldana 38-39 8 assists, Drab 13-13, 3 assists. Digs: H: Kaburov 3, Mellen 4, Mullin 10, Zielke 10, pape 2; StV: Harrington 2, Aldana 5, Saverino 3, Brauer, Drab, Torosian 3, Valera 6, V.Gorny. Blocks: H: Eshoo, Boyan, Lubbe; StV: Alaire, M.Gorny.
naperville central d. Fremd 23-25, 26-26, 25-18
Attack: F: B.Reid 13-13 12 kills, R.Reid 10-12 6 kills, Belmonte 8-8 6 kills. Serving: Frm: R.Reid 12-13 ace, Segoviano 10-11, B.Reid 7-8. Setting: Frm: Vander Ark 36-37 7 assists, Rizzo 37-40 14 assists. Serve receive: Frm: B.Reid 13-15, Segoviano 7-7, R.Reid 16-22. Digs: Frm: B.Reid 12-16 6 digs, R.Reid 15-21 10 digs, Segoviano 8-15 6 digs. Blocks: F: Wala 4, Belmonte, Rizzo.
JV -- Fremd d. Naperville Central.
Soph -- Fremd d. Naperville Central.
Frosh A -- Naperville Central d. Fremd.
Frosh B -- Naperville Central d. Fremd.
Boys golf
Saturday's results
St. Viator invitational
At Old Orchard Country Club, par 70
TEAM SCORES
Lyons Township 307, Rockford Boylan 318, Hinsdale Central 311, Loyola 322. Nazareth Ac. 327, Belleville Althoff 324, St. Viator Blue 341, North Shore Country Day 347, Whitney Young 352, Geneva 353, St. Viator White.
individual results
Top individuals -- 1. Baker (RBo) 70, 2. Rockrohr (LTw) 73, 3. Mortell (WY) 75. 4. Patterson (Loy) 78, 5. Watt RBo) 76, 6, Irwin (BlvA) 76, 7. Bruning (BlvA) 76, 8. Inabnit 9HC) 77, 9. Cronchi (LTw) 77, 10. Karmin (NSCD) 77.
AREA TEAM RESULTS
St. Viator Blue -- Wozniak 81, Lynch 86, O'Grady 86, Hart 88, Ruben 90, Durkin 95.
St. Viator White -- Bullock 88, Banasek 95, Thiel 95, Hill 103, Carpenter 105, Erickson 106.
Upcoming events
today
Boys cross country
Schaumburg Christian at Harvest Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf
Barrington, Rolling Meadows at Wheeling, 3:30 p.m. (Chevy Chase)
Buffalo Grove, Schaumburg at Palatine, 3:30 p.m. (Palatine Hills)
Conant, Fremd at Hoffman Estates, 3:30 p.m. (Bridges of Poplar Creek)
Hersey, Prospect at Elk Grove, 3:30 p.m. (Fox Run)
Leyden at Maine West, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
Palatine at Niles West, 6:30 p.m.
Rolling Meadows at Vernon Hills, 6:30 p.m.
St. Viator at Lake Zurich, 6:30 p.m.
Girls cross country
Schaumburg Christian at Harvest Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf
Barrington, Wheeling at Rolling Meadows), 3:30 p.m. (Arlington Lakes)
Elk Grove, Prospect at Hersey, 3:30 p.m. (Rob Roy)
Fremd at St. Charles North, 3:45 p.m. (Royal Hawk)
Maine West at Glenbard South, 4 p.m. (Western Acres)
Girls swimming
Maine West at Elk Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Warren vs, Hersey, 4:45 p.m. (Prospect pool)
Girls tennis
Barrington at Hersey, 4:45 p.m.
Conant at Prospect, 4:45 p.m.
Fremd at Rolling Meadows, 4:45 p.m.
Hoffman Estates at Elk Grove, 4:45 p.m.
Palatine at Buffalo Grove, 4:45 p.m.
Schaumburg at Wheeling, 4:45 p.m.
Maine West at Leyden, 4:30 p.m. (West)
Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 4:30 p.m. (Forest View Racquet Club)
Girls volleyball
Barrington at Stevenson, 6 p.m.
Niles North at Buffalo Grove, 6 p.m.
Round Lake at Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.
Walther at Christian Liberty, 6 p.m.
Wheaton Warrenville Southt Prospect, 6 p.m.
Wheeling at Lake Forest, 6 p.m.
wednesday, August 28
Boys cross country
Elmwood Park invitational (Leyden), 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf
Glenbrook South quad (Maine South, Maine West), 4 p.m. (Glenview Park Dist.)
Niles West quad (Maine East, 4 p.m. (White Deer Run)
Barrington, Prospect at Palatine, 3:30 p.m. (Palatine Hills)
Niles North at Wheeling, 4 p.m. (Chevy Chase)
Riverside-Brookfield at Leyden, 4 p.m. (White Pines)
St. Viator at St. Patrick, 3:30 p.m. (Ridgemoor C.C.)
Boys soccer
Buffalo Grove at Barrington, 6:30 p.m.
Cary-Grove at Wheeling, 6:30 p.m.
Maine South at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Proviso West at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.
Schurz at Maine East, 7 p.m.
St. Patrick at Prospect, 6:45 p.m.
St. Viator at Conant, 6:30 p.m.
Girls cross country
Elmwood Park invitational (Leyden), 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf
Fremd, Hoffman Estates at Conant, 3:30 p.m. (Fox Run)
Elk Grove at Wheaton Ac., 4:30 p.m. (Pheasant Run, St. Charles)
Highland Park at Maine West, 4 p.m. (Sunset Valley)
St. Viator at Marian Central, 4:30 p.m. (Boone Creek)
Girls swimming
Conant at Maine South, 5 p.m.
Fremd at Libertyville, 5 p.m. (S-at Lib/D-at Fremd)
Girls tennis
Carmel at Hersey, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Park at Rolling Meadows, 4 p.m.
Lake Zurich at Palatine, 4:45 p.m.
Maine East at Elk Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Maine West at Leyden, 4:30 p.m.
St. Viator at Prospect, 4:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Addison Trail at Maine East, 6 p.m.
Buffalo Grove at Wheaton North, 4:30 p.m.
Christian Liberty at Westmont, 5:30 p.m.
Fremd at Naperville Central, 6 p.m.
Hoffman Estates at West Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
Von Steuben at Maine West, 6 p.m.
thursday, August 29
Boys golf
Lake Park at Palatine, 3:30 p.m. (Palatine Hills)
Boys soccer
Leyden Soccer Challenge Cup
Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Other games
Christian Liberty at Walther, 7 p.m.
Hersey at Lake Zurich, 5 p.m.
Girls cross country
Stevenson quad (Buffalo Grove), 4:45 p.m.
Girls golf
Glenbrook North at Hersey, 4:15 p.m. (Rob Roy)
St. Francis at St. Viator, 4 p.m. (Highland Woods)
Girls swimming
Conant at Maine South, 5 p.m.
Glenbrook North at Hersey, 4:45 p.m.
Hoffman Estates at York, 5 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Conant at Lake Park, 5:30 p.m.
Leyden at Streamwood, 5:30 p.m.
Hoffman Estates at Aurora East, 5:30 p.m.
Maine South at Rolling Meadows, 6 p.m.
FRIday, august 30
Football
Barrington at Warren, 7:30 p.m.
Conant at Addison Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Downers Grove North at Buffalo Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Elk Grove at Hoffman Estates, 7 p.m.
Lake Zurich at Fremd, 7:30 p.m.
Leyden at Shepard, 7 p.m.
Lincoln-Way West at Hersey, 7 p.m.
Maine East at Marmion Acad., 7:30 p.m.
Maine West at Mundelein, 7:30 p.m.
Prospect at St. Viator, 7 p.m. (at Forest View)
Rolling Meadows at Glenbrook South, 7 p.m.
St. Charles North at Palatine, 7:30 p.m.
York at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.
Boys golf
Antigua AZ invitational (St. Viator), TBA
Boys soccer
Hinsdale Central soccer challenge (at DePauw Univ.)
Fremd vs. Hinsdale Central, 10:15 a.m.
Oregon tournament (Schaumburg Christian), TBA
Peoria Christian tournament (Christian Liberty), TBA
Other games
Northridge at Maine West, 4:45 p.m.
St. Patrick at Maine East, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis
New Trier tournament (Barrington, Fremd, Maine South, 10 others), 3 p.m.
Maine East at Ridgewood, 4:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Chicago Christian tournament (Schaumburg Christian), TBA
Libertyville tournament (Christian Liberty, Wheeling, 12 others), 5 p.m. Plainfield North invitational (Maine South), 5:30 p.m.
saturday, august 31
Football
Maine South at Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m.
Boys golf
Antigua AZ invitational (St. Viator), TBA
Buffalo Grove tournament (Elk Grove, Hersey, Rolling Meadows, 11 others), 10:30 a.m. (Buffalo Grove G.C.)
Fenton invitational (Maine South), 7 a.m. (White Pines)
Homewood-Flossmoor invitational (St. Viator), 7 a.m. (Lincoln Oaks G.C.)
Willowbrook invitational (Leyden), 7 a.m. (Sugar Creek)
Boys soccer
Addison Trail tournament
Maine West vs. Sycamore, 2 p.m.
Barrington Classc tournament
Conant at Streamwood, 12 p.m.
Northside College Showcase
at New Trier
Libertyville vs. Loyola, 1:00
Buffalo Grove vs. Glenbrook North. 3:00
Oregon tournament (Schaumburg Christian), TBA
Peoria Christian tournament (Christian Liberty), TBA
Other games
Glenbrook South at Prospect, 11 a.m.
Girls golf
Prospect at Lyons, 9:30 a.m. (Cog Hill)
Girls tennis
Carmel quad (St. Viator), 8:30 a.m.
Downers Grove North invitational (Hersey, Prospect, Rolling Meadows, 3 others), 8 a.m.
Jacobs tournament (Barrington), 8 a.m.
New Trier tournament (Barrington, Fremd, Maine South, 10 others), 8 a.m.
Niles West/Niles North invitational (Leyden, Maine West), 8:30 a.m.
Schaumburg invitational (Conant, 6 others), 8 a.m.
Girls volleyball
Chicago Christian tournament (Schaumburg Christian), TBA
Libertyville tournament (Christian Liberty, Wheeling, 12 others), 9 a.m.
Plainfield North invitational (Maine South), 8 a.m.
sunday, september 1
Boys soccer
Hinsdale Central soccer challenge (Fremd), TBD (DePauw Univ.)