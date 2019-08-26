Cook County scoreboard for Monday, August 26

To report scores:

Boys soccer

Monday's results

fremd 3, new trier 3

Fremd 1 2 --3

New Trier 1 2 --3

Fremd -- J.Schoffstall (Clark), E.Schoffstall (Clark), J.Schoffstall (Bennett, Jackson).

New Trier -- Urban (Krueger), O'Neill (UA), Crowder (Franzn).

Goalkeepers -- F: Cholewa, Gillespie; NT: Mazzier.

Girls volleyball

Monday's results

Elk Grove d. Maine west 25-15, 25-22

Attack: EG: Duckmann 5, Ingebrigtsen 5. Serving: EG: Duckmann 8-12, Kurczak 7-10, ace, Ingebrigtsen 10-10. Setting: EG: Langston 8 assists. Digs: EG: Murray 13.

Soph -- Maine West d. Elk Grove 25-16, 25-14.

Frosh A -- Elk Grove d. Maine West 25-14, 25-22, 25-21.

Frosh B -- Elk Grove d. Maine West 27-25, 25-23.

Hersey d. St. Viator 25-14, 25-11

Attack: H: Kaburov 18 kills, Eshoo, Vandenherik 3 kills, Boyan kill, Mellen kill, Zielke 3 kills, Lubbe kill; StV: Allaire 10-11 kill, M.Gorny 3-3 kill, Torosian 17-18 2 kills, DeMunno 7-7 2 kills, V.Gorny 18-20 5 kills. Serving: H: Boyan 4 aces, Mellen ace, Mullin ace, ; StV: Harrington 2-2, Aldana 2-3 ace, Saverino 9-9, Brauer 1-1, Drab 2-2, Torosian 2-3, Valera 1-3. Setting: H: Eshoo 25 assists; StV: Harrington 10-10, Aldana 38-39 8 assists, Drab 13-13, 3 assists. Digs: H: Kaburov 3, Mellen 4, Mullin 10, Zielke 10, pape 2; StV: Harrington 2, Aldana 5, Saverino 3, Brauer, Drab, Torosian 3, Valera 6, V.Gorny. Blocks: H: Eshoo, Boyan, Lubbe; StV: Alaire, M.Gorny.

naperville central d. Fremd 23-25, 26-26, 25-18

Attack: F: B.Reid 13-13 12 kills, R.Reid 10-12 6 kills, Belmonte 8-8 6 kills. Serving: Frm: R.Reid 12-13 ace, Segoviano 10-11, B.Reid 7-8. Setting: Frm: Vander Ark 36-37 7 assists, Rizzo 37-40 14 assists. Serve receive: Frm: B.Reid 13-15, Segoviano 7-7, R.Reid 16-22. Digs: Frm: B.Reid 12-16 6 digs, R.Reid 15-21 10 digs, Segoviano 8-15 6 digs. Blocks: F: Wala 4, Belmonte, Rizzo.

JV -- Fremd d. Naperville Central.

Soph -- Fremd d. Naperville Central.

Frosh A -- Naperville Central d. Fremd.

Frosh B -- Naperville Central d. Fremd.

Boys golf

Saturday's results

St. Viator invitational

At Old Orchard Country Club, par 70

TEAM SCORES

Lyons Township 307, Rockford Boylan 318, Hinsdale Central 311, Loyola 322. Nazareth Ac. 327, Belleville Althoff 324, St. Viator Blue 341, North Shore Country Day 347, Whitney Young 352, Geneva 353, St. Viator White.

individual results

Top individuals -- 1. Baker (RBo) 70, 2. Rockrohr (LTw) 73, 3. Mortell (WY) 75. 4. Patterson (Loy) 78, 5. Watt RBo) 76, 6, Irwin (BlvA) 76, 7. Bruning (BlvA) 76, 8. Inabnit 9HC) 77, 9. Cronchi (LTw) 77, 10. Karmin (NSCD) 77.

AREA TEAM RESULTS

St. Viator Blue -- Wozniak 81, Lynch 86, O'Grady 86, Hart 88, Ruben 90, Durkin 95.

St. Viator White -- Bullock 88, Banasek 95, Thiel 95, Hill 103, Carpenter 105, Erickson 106.

Upcoming events

today

Boys cross country

Schaumburg Christian at Harvest Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Barrington, Rolling Meadows at Wheeling, 3:30 p.m. (Chevy Chase)

Buffalo Grove, Schaumburg at Palatine, 3:30 p.m. (Palatine Hills)

Conant, Fremd at Hoffman Estates, 3:30 p.m. (Bridges of Poplar Creek)

Hersey, Prospect at Elk Grove, 3:30 p.m. (Fox Run)

Leyden at Maine West, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Palatine at Niles West, 6:30 p.m.

Rolling Meadows at Vernon Hills, 6:30 p.m.

St. Viator at Lake Zurich, 6:30 p.m.

Girls cross country

Schaumburg Christian at Harvest Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Barrington, Wheeling at Rolling Meadows), 3:30 p.m. (Arlington Lakes)

Elk Grove, Prospect at Hersey, 3:30 p.m. (Rob Roy)

Fremd at St. Charles North, 3:45 p.m. (Royal Hawk)

Maine West at Glenbard South, 4 p.m. (Western Acres)

Girls swimming

Maine West at Elk Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Warren vs, Hersey, 4:45 p.m. (Prospect pool)

Girls tennis

Barrington at Hersey, 4:45 p.m.

Conant at Prospect, 4:45 p.m.

Fremd at Rolling Meadows, 4:45 p.m.

Hoffman Estates at Elk Grove, 4:45 p.m.

Palatine at Buffalo Grove, 4:45 p.m.

Schaumburg at Wheeling, 4:45 p.m.

Maine West at Leyden, 4:30 p.m. (West)

Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 4:30 p.m. (Forest View Racquet Club)

Girls volleyball

Barrington at Stevenson, 6 p.m.

Niles North at Buffalo Grove, 6 p.m.

Round Lake at Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Walther at Christian Liberty, 6 p.m.

Wheaton Warrenville Southt Prospect, 6 p.m.

Wheeling at Lake Forest, 6 p.m.

wednesday, August 28

Boys cross country

Elmwood Park invitational (Leyden), 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Glenbrook South quad (Maine South, Maine West), 4 p.m. (Glenview Park Dist.)

Niles West quad (Maine East, 4 p.m. (White Deer Run)

Barrington, Prospect at Palatine, 3:30 p.m. (Palatine Hills)

Niles North at Wheeling, 4 p.m. (Chevy Chase)

Riverside-Brookfield at Leyden, 4 p.m. (White Pines)

St. Viator at St. Patrick, 3:30 p.m. (Ridgemoor C.C.)

Boys soccer

Buffalo Grove at Barrington, 6:30 p.m.

Cary-Grove at Wheeling, 6:30 p.m.

Maine South at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Proviso West at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.

Schurz at Maine East, 7 p.m.

St. Patrick at Prospect, 6:45 p.m.

St. Viator at Conant, 6:30 p.m.

Girls cross country

Elmwood Park invitational (Leyden), 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Fremd, Hoffman Estates at Conant, 3:30 p.m. (Fox Run)

Elk Grove at Wheaton Ac., 4:30 p.m. (Pheasant Run, St. Charles)

Highland Park at Maine West, 4 p.m. (Sunset Valley)

St. Viator at Marian Central, 4:30 p.m. (Boone Creek)

Girls swimming

Conant at Maine South, 5 p.m.

Fremd at Libertyville, 5 p.m. (S-at Lib/D-at Fremd)

Girls tennis

Carmel at Hersey, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Park at Rolling Meadows, 4 p.m.

Lake Zurich at Palatine, 4:45 p.m.

Maine East at Elk Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Maine West at Leyden, 4:30 p.m.

St. Viator at Prospect, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Addison Trail at Maine East, 6 p.m.

Buffalo Grove at Wheaton North, 4:30 p.m.

Christian Liberty at Westmont, 5:30 p.m.

Fremd at Naperville Central, 6 p.m.

Hoffman Estates at West Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Von Steuben at Maine West, 6 p.m.

thursday, August 29

Boys golf

Lake Park at Palatine, 3:30 p.m. (Palatine Hills)

Boys soccer

Leyden Soccer Challenge Cup

Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Other games

Christian Liberty at Walther, 7 p.m.

Hersey at Lake Zurich, 5 p.m.

Girls cross country

Stevenson quad (Buffalo Grove), 4:45 p.m.

Girls golf

Glenbrook North at Hersey, 4:15 p.m. (Rob Roy)

St. Francis at St. Viator, 4 p.m. (Highland Woods)

Girls swimming

Conant at Maine South, 5 p.m.

Glenbrook North at Hersey, 4:45 p.m.

Hoffman Estates at York, 5 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Conant at Lake Park, 5:30 p.m.

Leyden at Streamwood, 5:30 p.m.

Hoffman Estates at Aurora East, 5:30 p.m.

Maine South at Rolling Meadows, 6 p.m.

FRIday, august 30

Football

Barrington at Warren, 7:30 p.m.

Conant at Addison Trail, 7:30 p.m.

Downers Grove North at Buffalo Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Elk Grove at Hoffman Estates, 7 p.m.

Lake Zurich at Fremd, 7:30 p.m.

Leyden at Shepard, 7 p.m.

Lincoln-Way West at Hersey, 7 p.m.

Maine East at Marmion Acad., 7:30 p.m.

Maine West at Mundelein, 7:30 p.m.

Prospect at St. Viator, 7 p.m. (at Forest View)

Rolling Meadows at Glenbrook South, 7 p.m.

St. Charles North at Palatine, 7:30 p.m.

York at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Antigua AZ invitational (St. Viator), TBA

Boys soccer

Hinsdale Central soccer challenge (at DePauw Univ.)

Fremd vs. Hinsdale Central, 10:15 a.m.

Oregon tournament (Schaumburg Christian), TBA

Peoria Christian tournament (Christian Liberty), TBA

Other games

Northridge at Maine West, 4:45 p.m.

St. Patrick at Maine East, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis

New Trier tournament (Barrington, Fremd, Maine South, 10 others), 3 p.m.

Maine East at Ridgewood, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Chicago Christian tournament (Schaumburg Christian), TBA

Libertyville tournament (Christian Liberty, Wheeling, 12 others), 5 p.m. Plainfield North invitational (Maine South), 5:30 p.m.

saturday, august 31

Football

Maine South at Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Antigua AZ invitational (St. Viator), TBA

Buffalo Grove tournament (Elk Grove, Hersey, Rolling Meadows, 11 others), 10:30 a.m. (Buffalo Grove G.C.)

Fenton invitational (Maine South), 7 a.m. (White Pines)

Homewood-Flossmoor invitational (St. Viator), 7 a.m. (Lincoln Oaks G.C.)

Willowbrook invitational (Leyden), 7 a.m. (Sugar Creek)

Boys soccer

Addison Trail tournament

Maine West vs. Sycamore, 2 p.m.

Barrington Classc tournament

Conant at Streamwood, 12 p.m.

Northside College Showcase

at New Trier

Libertyville vs. Loyola, 1:00

Buffalo Grove vs. Glenbrook North. 3:00

Oregon tournament (Schaumburg Christian), TBA

Peoria Christian tournament (Christian Liberty), TBA

Other games

Glenbrook South at Prospect, 11 a.m.

Girls golf

Prospect at Lyons, 9:30 a.m. (Cog Hill)

Girls tennis

Carmel quad (St. Viator), 8:30 a.m.

Downers Grove North invitational (Hersey, Prospect, Rolling Meadows, 3 others), 8 a.m.

Jacobs tournament (Barrington), 8 a.m.

New Trier tournament (Barrington, Fremd, Maine South, 10 others), 8 a.m.

Niles West/Niles North invitational (Leyden, Maine West), 8:30 a.m.

Schaumburg invitational (Conant, 6 others), 8 a.m.

Girls volleyball

Chicago Christian tournament (Schaumburg Christian), TBA

Libertyville tournament (Christian Liberty, Wheeling, 12 others), 9 a.m.

Plainfield North invitational (Maine South), 8 a.m.

sunday, september 1

Boys soccer

Hinsdale Central soccer challenge (Fremd), TBD (DePauw Univ.)