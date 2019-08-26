Boys soccer: Fremd, New Trier play to 3-3 draw

Jake Schoffstall's stunning 80th minute equalizer rescued Fremd from sure defeat late Monday night in Northfield in the Vikings' boys soccer season opener with host New Trier.

The 2018 all-state defender delivered his second goal of the night to give the Vikings a hard-fought 3-3 draw at Robert Naughton Field in a thrilling contest between two of the top clubs in the area.

"Obviously we're happy to get out of here with the draw but we were too sloppy tonight, and we'll have to clean things up in order to play at the level we know we can," said Schoffstall.

After an impressive opening 25 minutes where the Vikings dominated the Trevians, it was a Jake Schoffstall opener at 15 minutes that gave the visitors a well deserved 1-0 advantage.

Not even the Trevians' state-of-the-art field turf was able to hold a relentless downpour which surprised both clubs and their fans as the heavy-duty rain caused standing water all throughout during the first period.

The conditions did not stop Jeffrey Urban from getting the Trevians back level at 27 minutes to give the home side some much needed momentum in which it carried right on through and into the break.

"Urban's goal was big for us. It gave us the energy we were missing in the first 20-25 minutes, and from that point on, I felt we had a lot of the play," offered New Trier coach Matt Ravenscraft.

Ronan O'Neill drove his one-timer from 16 yards through a crowd to give the Trevians their first lead but the numerical advantage lasted just two minutes when Eli Schoffstall steered in his left-footed attempt.

A masterful effort from Will Franzen helped the home side get back in front in the 58th minute when the senior, in full gallop along the near touchline, played an inch-perfect ball to teammate Aidan Crowder who buried his close-range effort.

Fremd coach Steve Keller would first go to a 4-4-2 formation with the Vikings searching for a way back into the game then pushed Jake Schoffstall up top alongside Josh Bennett and Russell Beaupre.

Bennett and Cole Jackson would help create the equalizer for Schoffstall, who managed to find the back of the net in the waning moments of regulation.

"I was happy with the way we fought tonight, and with the first half of the first period when we played our best soccer of the night," said Keller. "But I was not pleased that we conceded three goals, plus a few other things we'll take a closer look at tomorrow on film."

The Vikings will travel to Greencastle, Ind., on Friday to play Class 2A state powerhouse Peoria Notre Dame, then finish up their short stay out of town against North Central from Indianapolis.

New Trier is in Elmhurst on Thursday to play York, then will begin pool play at its own Northside College Showcase on Saturday against Grayslake Central.