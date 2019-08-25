Nationals outlast Chicago Cubs, who fall 7-5 in 11 innings

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Chicago.

The Washington Nationals scored 2 runs in the top of the 11th inning Sunday to beat the Chicago Cubs 7-5 at Wrigley Field and sweep the three-game series.

The runs came off Tyler Chatwood, the Cubs' eighth pitcher of the day.

Howie Kendrick opened the inning with a single, and he went to third on Trea Turner's double to the gap in right-center. The runners held when Victor Robles grounded out to shortstop Javier Baez. With Anthony Rendon up, Chatwood uncorked a wild pitch to score Kendrick. Rendon then singled home Turner.

The Cubs rallied from a 5-2 deficit after the Nationals broke a 2-2 tie with 3 runs in the top of the seventh. Victor Caratini hit a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh. Kyle Schwarber hit a two-out, 2-run homer in the eighth against Fernando Rodney after Baez drew a walk. It was Schwarber's team-leading 30th home run of the season.

Cole Hamels started for the Cubs and pitched 5-plus innings, giving up 7 hits and 2 runs.

The Nats opened the scoring in the fourth on a leadoff home run by Anthony Rendon. The Cubs tied it in the bottom of the fifth on Addison Russell's two-out homer, his seventh of the season.

The teams each scored a run in the sixth. The 3 runs for Washington in the seventh were charged to Rowan Wick.