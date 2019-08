Lake County scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 24

Reporting scores:

Coaches, please report all scores to the Daily Herald Lake County office by emailing prepsports@dailyherald.com by 10 p.m. or by faxing to (800) 675-7708.

Boys golf

Saturday's results

Warren invite

At Bittersweet GC

TEAM RESULTS

Lake Forest 322, Loyola 324, Lyons Township 328, Stevenson 329, Carmel Catholic 337, Libertyville 338, Deerfield 342, Edwardsville 346, Warren 348, Hinsdale Central 350, Lakes 402, Zion-Benton 483

TOP INDIVIDUALS

Schodrof (Lyons Township) 77, Moore (Edwardsville) 78, Magner (Loyola) 78, Marshall (Lake Forest) 78, Banas (Loyola) 79, Babbo (Stevenson) 79, Griene (Lake Forest) 79, Hulsey (Deerfield) 80, Wattelet (Carmel) 80, Lee (Stevenson) 80

Carmel -- Wattelet 80, Bailes 82, Hogan 82, McKenna 93

Lakes -- Andell 92, Bendall 98, Cellucci 104, Anderson108

Libertyville -- Keating 82, Giannetti 83, Slesers 84, Johnston 89

Stevenson --Babbo 79, Lee 80, Pan 83, Surane 87

Warren -- Behrens 83, Steinhilber 86, Nerheim 88, Porter 91, Ackron 91

Girls golf

Saturday's results

District 117 invite

At Spring Valley CC, par 70

TEAM RESULTS

Lockport 333, Lake Forest 334, Mundelein 389, Crystal Lake Central 379, Burlington Central 384, Harvard 386, Evanston 386, Lemont 391, Johnsburg 385, Lakes 417, Antioch 419, Grayslake co-op 437, Geneva JV 444, Grant 511

TOP INDIVIDUALS

Lyne (Crystal Lake Central) 72, Kuzel (Lockport) 77, Ancevicious (Lockport) 79, Lee (Lake Forest) 80, Petersen (Crystal Lake Central) 81, Johnson (Johnsburg) 81, Rohwedder (Wheeling) 81, Carlson (Lake Forest 83), Shanahan (Mundelein) 83, Lyon (Lake Forest) 84, Martino (Lake Forest) 87, Stevenson (Lake Forest) 87, Kohley (Lockport) 87, O'Connor (Burlington Central) 89, Rostis (Lemon) 90, Tomczuk (Lockport) 90, Gemmel (Evanston) 90

Antioch -- Maish 95, Lubkeman 106, Olsen 108, Pedersen 110

Grant -- Mazur 119, Lee 125, Themanson 128, McDermed 139

Grayslake co-op -- Schultz 107, Jensen 108, Atwell 110, Eppel 112

Lakes -- Kennedy 97, Sosnowski 99, Chavez 103, Gara 118

Mundelein -- Shanahan 83, Altenhoff 95, Forster 97, Hevko 101

Upcoming events

MONDAY, AUG. 26

BOYS GOLF

Lake County invite at Shepherd's Crook GC (Antioch, Carmel, Grant, Grayslake Central, Grayslake North, Lakes, Lake Zurich, Libertyville, Mundelein, Stevenson, Vernon Hills, Warren, Wauconda), 1 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Grant at Crystal Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Lake County invite at Bonnie Dundee GC (Antioch, Carmel, Grant, Grayslake coop, Lake Zurich, Lakes, Libertyville, Mundelein, Stevenson, Vernon Hills), 1 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Buffalo Grove at Libertyville, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Jacobs quad (Carmel), 4 p.m.

McHenry at Grayslake North, 4 p.m.

Libertyville at Loyola, 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Carmel at Warren, 6 p.m.

Grayslake Central at Deerfield, 6 p.m.

Zion-Benton at Lakes, 6 p.m.

Libertyville at New Trier, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 27

BOYS GOLF

Notre Dame at Carmel (Pine Meadow GC), 4 p.m.

Grayslake Central at Antioch (Spring Valley GC), 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake Forest tournament (Carmel, Lakes, Round Lake), 4:30 p.m.

Stevenson at Grayslake Central, 6:15 p.m.

St. Viator at Lake Zurich, 6:30 p.m.

Grayslake North invite

Harvard vs. Warren, 4:30 p.m.

Grayslake North vs. Prairie Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Woodstock North at Grant (4:30 p.m.)

Grayslake North at Vernon Hills, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Antioch at Johnsburg, 6 p.m.

Lake Zurich at Grant, 6 p.m.

Vernon Hills at Grayslake North, 6 p.m.