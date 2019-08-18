Reports: Ex-Bear Cedric Benson killed in motorcycle crash

former Chicago Bears running back Cedric Benson, shown here in a 2006 game against the Buffalo Bills, was killed late Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Austin, Texas, according to reports. Daily Herald File Photo

Cedric Benson, the Chicago Bears' first-round pick in 2005, was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Austin, Texas, according to multiple reports. Daily Herald File Photo

Former Chicago Bears running back Cedric Benson was killed Saturday night when a motorcycle he was driving collided with a minivan in Austin, Texas, according to multiple media reports.

Benson, 36, and the woman riding with him were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, ABC Austin affiliate KVUE is reporting.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

According to the station, the crash occurred when a minivan pulled in front of Benson's motorcycle at about 10:20 p.m. Speed and poor visibility were the biggest factors in the crash, police reported.

Benson was a star at the University of Texas before the Bears selected him fourth overall in the 2005 NFL Draft. He played three seasons for the Bears, rushing for nearly 1,600 yards, before being released in 2008.

He went on to play four seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals and five games for the Green Bay Packers during the 2012 season before suffering a season-ending injury. He never returned to the NFL.