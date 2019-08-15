 

Images: Thursday at The BMW Championship

 
Joe Lewnard
 
John Starks
 
 
Updated 8/15/2019 5:08 PM

See images from Thursday's BMW Championship action at Medinah Country Club.

Rory McIlroy hits from the 18th fairway.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Tiger Woods walks toward the first tee.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Jim Furyk, left, and Phil Mickelson walk together after teeing off.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Justin Thomas tees off.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Ryan Palmer tees off.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Darius Rucker broadcasts live from the 14th fairway.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Justin Thomas reacts to his fairway shot on the 17th hole.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Justin Thomas watches his bunker shot roll toward the hole on the 18th green.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Justin Thomas hits from the bunker on the 18th green.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Justin Thomas ends his round.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Rory McIlroy waits for his shot in the 18th fairway.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Brooks Koepka reacts to his missed birdie putt on the 18th green.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Rory McIlroy hits from the rough on the 14th fairway.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Brooks Koepka hits on the 14th fairway.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Brooks Koepka after his birdie on 14.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jim Furyk tees off.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Rory Sabbatini tees off.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Scott Piercy tees off.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Adam Scott tees off.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Brooks Koepka tees off.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Rory McIlroy watches the flight of his ball after teeing off.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Tiger Woods tees off.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Tiger Woods watches the flight of his ball after teeing off.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fans follow Tiger Woods.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Tiger Woods walks with his caddie Joe LaCava.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Golf fans follow the gallery.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Tiger Woods walks toward the first tee with a DuPage County Sheriff's Department security detail.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Patrick Reed comes out of the bunker on the 18th green.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Troy Merritt and Dylan Drittelli, left, line up their putts on the first green.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Keegan Bradley chips onto the first gree.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Tiger Woods lines up his putt on the 18th hole.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Tiger Woods putts on the 18th hole.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Tiger Woods reacts to his missed putt on the 18th hole.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Jason Kokrak reacts as his potential birdie putt misses the last hole of the day, leaving his tied for first place with Justin Thomas.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
