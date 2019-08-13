Chicago White Sox bats warm up in Game 2 win over Houston

Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel, back, scores as Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado, front, takes a late throw during the second inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Chicago.

The brutal stretch finally came to an end in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros.

While losing 11 of 13 games at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Chicago White Sox's offense scored 3 or fewer runs a dozen times over the stretch.

Manager Rick Renteria wasn't blaming his hitters for the glaring lack of production. Rather, he credited the opposing pitching.

"They've been pretty good," Renteria said. "You have to have a good idea of what you want to do. The plans and approaches we put together for them, there is a lot of work that goes in before we play any club. Each hitter knows what he's capable of doing, the approaches are put together, the plan and what these guys do against you."

After being shut down by Houston starter Zack Greinke in a 6-2 loss in Game 1, the Sox were scheduled to face another elite starter, Gerrit Cole, in the nightcap. But after he finished warming up, Cole headed for the Astros' clubhouse with a right-hamstring issue.

Chris Devenski replaced Cole, and the White Sox's offense instantly came to life.

The Sox didn't light up the scoreboard, but they did manage to string some runs together for a change on their way to a 4-1 victory.

Three players who have spent much of the season with Class AAA Charlotte sparked the offense in Game 2.

"They're all trying to do the best that they possibly can," Renteria said. "They're not trying to go out there and fail at their job. We obviously have to go out and execute."

Center fielder Adam Engel had an RBI single, third baseman Ryan Goins followed with a 2-run single in the second inning, and right fielder Ryan Cordell added a run-scoring double in the fourth.

Through 8 innings, Sox starter Ivan Nova held the Astros to 1 run on 3 hits.

Minor matters:

Luis Robert, who has rocketed to third on Baseball America's Top 100 prospects list, had a big night for Class AAA Charlotte Tuesday.

Robert was 4-for-5 with 2 RBI while raising his batting average to .315 and OPS to 1.001. Needing a home run to hit for the cycle, the 22-year-old center fielder walked in his final plate appearance.

Charlotte second baseman Nick Madrigal hiked his average to .302 after going 4-for-6 with 3 runs scored and 2 RBI.

Making his professional debut for the AZL White Sox on Tuesday night, right-hander Andrew Dalquist started and pitched 1 scoreless inning.

The Sox's third-round draft pick in June, the 18-year-old Dalquist allowed 1 hit and had 1 walk.