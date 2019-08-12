White Sox open 2020 season with March 26 home game vs. Royals

Planning on attending the White Sox's home opener next season?

Prepare to bundle up.

The Sox Monday announced their 2020 schedule, and it begins with a March 26 game against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

It is going to be the earliest first game in Sox and major league history, excluding international games. All 30 MLB teams are scheduled to open the season the same day.

Following their opening series vs. the Royals, the White Sox hit the road for three games at Cleveland and three at Boston.

The highlight of next season's schedule is undoubtedly Aug. 13, when the Sox and New York Yankees play in Dyersville, Iowa. That is the site of the classic 1989 baseball movie, "Field of Dreams."

An 8,000-seat ballpark will be constructed at the site and will have design aspects of old Comiskey Park, the home of the White Sox from 1910 to 1990. Following an off day Aug. 14, the Sox and Yankees will conclude the three-game series Aug. 15 and 16 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox play two games against the Cubs at home July 7 and 8 and two at Wrigley Field July 20 and 21.

In other interleague games, the Sox play teams from the National League West. That includes three games vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers Sept. 8 to 10.