Cubs to open 2020 season at Milwaukee; earlier starts for some home night games

The Chicago Cubs will open their 2020 season at Milwaukee on Thursday, March 26, with the Wrigley Field opener taking place Monday, March 30, against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Next year will mark the fifth season in a row and the 15th in the last 19 that the Cubs will open away from home. It will be their first season opener against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

The Cubs also will have earlier start times for weeknight home games before Memorial Day and after Labor Day. Instead of those games beginning at 7:05 p.m. they will begin at 6:40 p.m.

After three games at the Brewers to begin 2020 (March 26, 28-29), the Cubs head to Chicago to begin a six-game, seven-day homestand with three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates (March 30-April 1) and three against the Arizona Diamondbacks (April 3-5). The Cubs then head to Pittsburgh for four games (April 6-9) before returning home for a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals (April 10-12).

The 2020 schedule is highlighted by the club's first trip to London, England, to play a pair of games (as the visiting team) against the St. Louis Cardinals from June 13-14. That series will represent the end of a three-city, 11-day trip that begins with four games in Cincinnati (June 4-7) and continues with three games in Philadelphia (June 8-10). The Cubs series in London will be surrounded by three off days on June 11, 12 and 15. The trip to London will represent the club's first games overseas since opening the 2000 season against the New York Mets in Tokyo.

The schedule also features interleague play against the American League East plus the annual home-and-home with the Chicago White Sox, which features a pair of two-game series from July 7-8 (at Guaranteed Rate Field) and July 20-21 (at Wrigley Field).

In addition to the White Sox games, the Cubs interleague schedule includes hosting three AL East opponents: the Baltimore Orioles (two games, June 2-3), the Boston Red Sox (three games, June 19-21) and the Tampa Bay Rays (three games, July 3-5). The Cubs also travel to Baltimore (two games, April 14-15), to New York (three games, June 26-28) and to Toronto (three games, August 14-16).