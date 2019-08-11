Giolito's sparkling outing, 13 strikeouts go to waste in Sox's 2-0 loss to A's
Lucas Giolito did his part Sunday.
Pitching 6 innings against the Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Giolito allowed 2 runs and piled up a career-high 13 strikeouts.
That's what you call a starter giving his team a chance to win, but the White Sox's bats were silent in a 2-0 loss to Oakland.
Oakland managed just 7 hits and struck out 16 times in the game, but Matt Olsen was able to decide the outcome in the fourth inning with a 2-run homer off Giolito.
The Sox were held to 5 hits as they lost for the 10th time in their last 12 home games. They have scored 3 runs or less 11 times over that stretch.
