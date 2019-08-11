Giolito's sparkling outing, 13 strikeouts go to waste in Sox's 2-0 loss to A's

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning Sunday in Chicago. Associated Press

Lucas Giolito did his part Sunday.

Pitching 6 innings against the Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Giolito allowed 2 runs and piled up a career-high 13 strikeouts.

That's what you call a starter giving his team a chance to win, but the White Sox's bats were silent in a 2-0 loss to Oakland.

Oakland managed just 7 hits and struck out 16 times in the game, but Matt Olsen was able to decide the outcome in the fourth inning with a 2-run homer off Giolito.

The Sox were held to 5 hits as they lost for the 10th time in their last 12 home games. They have scored 3 runs or less 11 times over that stretch.