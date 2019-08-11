Bears 'pretty fortunate' Miller's ankle sprain isn't worse

Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sat out the final camp practice Sunday in Bourbonnais, one day after spraining his right ankle when he attempted a leaping grab in a 1-on-1 drill vs. cornerback Kyle Fuller.

But Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Sunday that Miller's Week 1 status doesn't appear to be in jeopardy, and they are "pretty fortunate" that one of their few real injury scares thus far in the preseason wasn't worse.

"I feel pretty good about what happened, and when you look at it, it was pretty good but coming away there we got pretty fortunate," Nagy said.

Miller, whom the Bears traded back into the second round to select in last year's draft with the 51st overall pick, missed the offseason while recovering from shoulder surgery. But he battled through the painful recurring dislocation and torn labrum to appear in every game and lead the team with seven touchdowns.

Nagy said Saturday that he's been pleased with the progress of Miller in camp after the missed offseason. He was in practice on Day 1 and didn't miss any time until Sunday.

"He's in a good spot. We'll get him right here with his foot, hopefully it's OK, but my thing with him is just mentally how's he handling, digesting, is he getting better, and he's been doing that."

Miller told PFW early in camp that "I wasn't myself" his entire rookie year. "You'll get that this season."