 

Rizzo celebrates, Cubs beat Reds 12-5 for biggest lead

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
    The Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos celebrates with Anthony Rizzo, right, after hitting a solo home run off Reds starting pitcher Alex Wood during the third inning of Thursday in Cincinnati.

    Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino (44) celebrates with Eugenio Suarez (7) after Aquino hit a two-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cincinnati.

    Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Kevin Gausman reacts after giving up a solo home run to Chicago Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cincinnati.

    Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ runs home to score on a double by Jonathan Lucroy during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cincinnati.

    Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino (44) celebrates after sliding in safely against Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez (9) with an RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cincinnati.

 
By Joe Kay
AP Sports Writer
Updated 8/8/2019 10:18 PM

CINCINNATI -- Anthony Rizzo had a pair of hits as part of a 30th birthday celebration, Nicholas Castellanos added to his Chicago surge with a pair of homers and the Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 12-5 on Thursday night for their biggest NL Central lead of the season.

The Cubs' sixth win in seven games gave them a 3½-game margin over the idle Brewers. The Reds wasted a big game by rookie Aristides Aquino -- Yasiel Puig's replacement -- and fell to eight games out, one shy of their biggest deficit.

Reds manager David Bell returned from a six-game suspension for going after Pirates manager Clint Hurdle during a benches-clearing brawl last week at Great American Ball Park. Reliever Jared Hughes began a three-game suspension Thursday, imposed for purposely hitting Starling Marte with a pitch. Eight Reds and Pirates were suspended in all, including Hurdle.

Rizzo was greeted in the visiting clubhouse by a banner featuring pictures of him as a youth. A few Cubs fans sang "Happy Birthday" before his first at-bat, and he answered with an RBI double off left-hander Alex Wood.

Castellanos had a pair of solo homers among his three hits, the latter breaking a 5-5 tie off Kevin Gausman (3-8) in the fourth inning. He's hit safely in all eight games since the Cubs got him from Detroit.

Ian Happ drove in four runs with a single and a two-run homer, his second straight games with four RBIs.

Left-hander Cole Hamels returned to the mound where he strained his left oblique on June 28. In his second start off the injury list, Hamels let an early four-run lead slip away as Aquino had an RBI double and two-run homer.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Aquino's homer was measured at 118.3 mph, tying the Yankees' Gary Sanchez and Mets' Pete Alonso for the hardest-hit homers this season. The International League All-Star was called up to play right field after Puig was traded to Cleveland and has gone 9 for 15 with three homers in his last five games.

Tyler Chatwood (5-1) fanned six in three innings as the Cubs pulled away.

The Cubs signed catcher Jonathan Lucroy on Thursday to help them get through the loss of All-Star Willson Contreras, sidelined by a strained hamstring. Lucroy had three hits and was called for catcher's interference twice.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Catcher Taylor Davis was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to open a roster spot for Lucroy.

Reds: Catcher Curt Casali will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Friday. He's been on the injured list since July 18 with a sprained right knee.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Yu Darvish (4-5) is 3-0 in six career starts against the Reds with a 2.92 ERA.

Reds: Trevor Bauer (9-8) makes his first start for the Reds at Great American Ball Park. Cincinnati got him from Cleveland in the three-team deal that included Puig. Bauer lasted only 4 2/3 innings of a 5-4 loss at Atlanta on Saturday.

