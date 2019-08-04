Cubs sweep Brewers out of Wrigley Field
The Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, beating them 7-2 at Wrigley Field.
Starting pitcher Yu Darvish improved to 4-5 as he worked 5 innings, giving up 5 hits and 1 run, a first-inning home run to Christian Yelich. The Cubs improved to 60-61 and held their position at first place in the National League Central. The Brewers have lost four in a row. They fell to 57-56.
Jason Heyward tied the game in the bottom of the first when he led off with his 17th home run of the season, a drive to center field. Heyward tripled home a run in the second, and he scored on a single by Nicholas Castellanos.
Kyle Schwarber hit his 25th home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth. Heyward drove in his third run of the game on a forceout in the sixth. The Cubs added 2 more in the seventh.