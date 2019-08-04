Cubs sweep Brewers out of Wrigley Field

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) throws the ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Chicago.

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber (12) is greeted at the dugout after his home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Chicago.

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, center, watches his home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Chicago.

The Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, beating them 7-2 at Wrigley Field.

Starting pitcher Yu Darvish improved to 4-5 as he worked 5 innings, giving up 5 hits and 1 run, a first-inning home run to Christian Yelich. The Cubs improved to 60-61 and held their position at first place in the National League Central. The Brewers have lost four in a row. They fell to 57-56.

Jason Heyward tied the game in the bottom of the first when he led off with his 17th home run of the season, a drive to center field. Heyward tripled home a run in the second, and he scored on a single by Nicholas Castellanos.

Kyle Schwarber hit his 25th home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth. Heyward drove in his third run of the game on a forceout in the sixth. The Cubs added 2 more in the seventh.