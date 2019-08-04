 

Cubs sweep Brewers out of Wrigley Field

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, center, watches his home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, center, watches his home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Chicago.

  • Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber (12) is greeted at the dugout after his home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber (12) is greeted at the dugout after his home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Chicago.

  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) throws the ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) throws the ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Chicago.

 
Bruce Miles
 
 
Updated 8/4/2019 4:39 PM

The Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, beating them 7-2 at Wrigley Field.

Starting pitcher Yu Darvish improved to 4-5 as he worked 5 innings, giving up 5 hits and 1 run, a first-inning home run to Christian Yelich. The Cubs improved to 60-61 and held their position at first place in the National League Central. The Brewers have lost four in a row. They fell to 57-56.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Jason Heyward tied the game in the bottom of the first when he led off with his 17th home run of the season, a drive to center field. Heyward tripled home a run in the second, and he scored on a single by Nicholas Castellanos.

Kyle Schwarber hit his 25th home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth. Heyward drove in his third run of the game on a forceout in the sixth. The Cubs added 2 more in the seventh.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
'Jeopardy'star James Holzhauer pays a visit to Wrigley Field
Related Article
'Jeopardy'star James Holzhauer pays a visit to Wrigley Field
 
Almora's homer helps lift Chicago Cubs past Brewers
Related Article
Almora's homer helps lift Chicago Cubs past Brewers
 
Chicago Cubs breathing new baseball life into Castellanos
Related Article
Chicago Cubs breathing new baseball life into Castellanos
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 