Zobrist's Cubs comeback starts Friday at Class A South Bend

Ben Zobrist is beginning his comeback to the Cubs. According to team president Theo Epstein, it's going to be a slow process, with starts and stops along the way.

Zobrist was scheduled to join the Cubs' Class A South Bend affiliate Friday night and play three games over the weekend. The 38-year-old infielder-outfielder has been on the restricted list since May 8 as he deals with family issues tied to his divorce.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

"The plan for him is to play rehab games on and off for the month of August to get ready," said Epstein, who indicated in Milwaukee last weekend that it would take Zobrist about 30 days to become major-league ready. "I don't think he'll play straight through. I think he's going to take some time off in between these stints to continue to get his body in shape and continue to practice.

"He's not going to come back as an everyday player anyway. It makes sense to get him ready this way."

Zobrist is in the final season of a four-year contract. He was the MVP of the 2016 World Series, helping the Cubs to their first world championship in 108 years. Zobrist also has been a team leader in the clubhouse.

"All I keep falling back on is that I trust the person," Epstein said. "He would not be attempting to come back if he didn't think he could play at a high level. We've talked about this, he and I. He's well aware of everything that it takes, physically and mentally to prepare, especially at age 38 to play at this level.

"He's been putting the work in, and that process will continue this month, and then we'll make a good decision. He's not going to come back and embarrass himself. If he can't get to the point where he feels like he can play this game at a high level, we'll go a different direction. He's so mature and professional and sets a great example in his preparation and has a lot of wisdom about the game and life because he's been through a lot."

Third baseman Kris Bryant echoed Epstein's sentiments.

"He's been a big part of this team, just a big presence, a veteran guy," Bryant said. "We need that sometimes. We certainly miss him, not just what he does on the field but what he does in here. Can't wait to have him back. I look at his locker every day. It's kind of a bummer. We've missed him for so long. It's good to know he's on his way back."

Hamels set to return:

Left-hander Cole Hamels will come off the injured list to start Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hamels has been on the IL since June 29 with a strained left oblique. He is 6-3 with a 2.98 ERA.

"He's such a professional," said manager Joe Maddon. "Everybody talks about other teams' rotations. I kind of like ours. You put those five names out there, man, that's a solid five. To get him back, get him well, and then continue to attempt to put the bullpen guys out there at the right time, that's very interesting."