Zobrist starting comeback Friday at Class A South Bend

Ben Zobrist will begin his comeback Friday night at the Cubs' Class A South Bend affiliate.

Zobrist has been on the restricted list since May 8 as he deals with family issues related to his divorce.

The veteran infielder-outfielder is expected to play three games for the South Bend Cubs this weekend and then evaluate what his next step will be.

Last weekend in Milwaukee, Cubs president Theo Epstein said it would likely take Zobrist about a month to be major league ready.

The 38-year-old Zobrist is in the final season of a four-year contract.

He was the MVP of the 2016 World Series as he helped the Cubs win their first world championship in 108 years.

In other news, left-handed pitcher Cole Hamels will come off the injured list and start Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Hamels has been on the IL since June 29 with a strained left oblique.

He has a record of 6-3 with a 2.98 ERA.