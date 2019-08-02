Home sweet home: Cubs beat Brewers at Wrigley
The Chicago Cubs returned to Wrigley Field Friday and did what they do best: win at home.
The Cubs got home runs from Jason Heyward and Javier Baez and 6-plus innings from starting pitcher Jose Quintana on their way to a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
With the win, the Cubs improved to 58-51 overall. They are 37-18 at home while just 21-33 on the road.
Heyward led off the bottom of the first inning with his 16th home run of the season, a drive to left-center against Zach Davies. The Brewers got a homer from Ryan Braun in the second, but the Cubs scored 3 in the third, with 2 coming on Baez's 26th home run of the season. Quintana added an RBI single. The Cubs got single runs in the fifth and sixth.
Quintana (9-7) gave up 7 hits and 2 runs while walking none and striking out five.