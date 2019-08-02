Home sweet home: Cubs beat Brewers at Wrigley

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, right, is greeted by Kris Bryant, left, after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Chicago.

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura, right, forces out Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, left, at second base then throws to first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Chicago.

The Chicago Cubs returned to Wrigley Field Friday and did what they do best: win at home.

The Cubs got home runs from Jason Heyward and Javier Baez and 6-plus innings from starting pitcher Jose Quintana on their way to a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

With the win, the Cubs improved to 58-51 overall. They are 37-18 at home while just 21-33 on the road.

Heyward led off the bottom of the first inning with his 16th home run of the season, a drive to left-center against Zach Davies. The Brewers got a homer from Ryan Braun in the second, but the Cubs scored 3 in the third, with 2 coming on Baez's 26th home run of the season. Quintana added an RBI single. The Cubs got single runs in the fifth and sixth.

Quintana (9-7) gave up 7 hits and 2 runs while walking none and striking out five.