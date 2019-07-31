White Sox

White Sox trade Nate Jones to Rangers

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • The White Sox Wednesday traded relief pitcher Nate Jones to Texas for a pair of minor leaguers. Jones has been out much of the year following surgery.

    The White Sox Wednesday traded relief pitcher Nate Jones to Texas for a pair of minor leaguers. Jones has been out much of the year following surgery. Associated Press

 
Scot Gregor
 
 

The White Sox traded a relief pitcher Wednesday ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline.

It wasn't Alex Colome, the Sox's standout closer.

It wasn't Aaron Bummer or Jace Fry or Evan Marshall.

It was injury-prone righty Nate Jones.

Out for the season following right forearm surgery, Jones was sent to the Rangers Wednesday morning for minor-league pitchers Ray Castro and Joseph Jarneski. The White Sox are also sending Texas international signing bonus pool money and cash considerations.

Jones pitched in 13 games for the Sox this year and was 0-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 1 save.

Over eight seasons with the White Sox, the 33-year-old reliever is 22-13 with a 3.48 ERA and 9 saves.

Jones had Tommy John surgery in 2014 and missed most of the 2017 season with right elbow neuritis. Last year, a pronator muscle strain in his right arm limited Jones to 33 appearances.

Jarneski, 19, was 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA in 10 games for the Arizona Rookie League Rangers this season. The Rangers' 12th-round draft pick in 2017 sat out last year after having Tommy John surgery.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Castro, 22, was 4-0 with a 2.02 ERA in 9 games (7 starts) for the Dominican Summer League Rangers.

• The Sox announced first-round draft pick Andrew Vaughn has been promoted from low Class A Kannapolis to high A Winston-Salem.

The 21-year-old first baseman and No. 3 overall pick in the June draft batted .253/.388/.410 with 2 home runs and 11 RBI in 23 games with Kannapolis.

0 Comments
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 