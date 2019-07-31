White Sox trade Nate Jones to Rangers

The White Sox Wednesday traded relief pitcher Nate Jones to Texas for a pair of minor leaguers. Jones has been out much of the year following surgery. Associated Press

The White Sox traded a relief pitcher Wednesday ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline.

It wasn't Alex Colome, the Sox's standout closer.

It wasn't Aaron Bummer or Jace Fry or Evan Marshall.

It was injury-prone righty Nate Jones.

Out for the season following right forearm surgery, Jones was sent to the Rangers Wednesday morning for minor-league pitchers Ray Castro and Joseph Jarneski. The White Sox are also sending Texas international signing bonus pool money and cash considerations.

Jones pitched in 13 games for the Sox this year and was 0-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 1 save.

Over eight seasons with the White Sox, the 33-year-old reliever is 22-13 with a 3.48 ERA and 9 saves.

Jones had Tommy John surgery in 2014 and missed most of the 2017 season with right elbow neuritis. Last year, a pronator muscle strain in his right arm limited Jones to 33 appearances.

Jarneski, 19, was 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA in 10 games for the Arizona Rookie League Rangers this season. The Rangers' 12th-round draft pick in 2017 sat out last year after having Tommy John surgery.

Castro, 22, was 4-0 with a 2.02 ERA in 9 games (7 starts) for the Dominican Summer League Rangers.

• The Sox announced first-round draft pick Andrew Vaughn has been promoted from low Class A Kannapolis to high A Winston-Salem.

The 21-year-old first baseman and No. 3 overall pick in the June draft batted .253/.388/.410 with 2 home runs and 11 RBI in 23 games with Kannapolis.