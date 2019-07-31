Cubs trade Maldonado to Astros for Tony Kemp

The Chicago Cubs have obtained outfielder Tony Kemp from the Houston Astros for backup catcher Martin Maldonado. Associated Press

Backup catcher Martin Maldonado did not last long with the Chicago Cubs.

Just over two weeks after the Cubs obtained Maldonado from the Kansas City Royals for pitcher Mike Montgomery, they turned around Wednesday and traded Maldonado to the Houston Astros for outfielder-infielder Tony Kemp.

In Kemp, the Cubs got a left-handed batter who has a line of .227/.308/.417 with 7 homers, 17 RBI and 4 stolen bases.

For his career, which began in 2016 with the Astros, Kemp has a line of .240/.322/.376 with 14 homers and 58 RBI.

Kemp has seen action at second base (29 games), left field (14 games) and center field (11 games) this season.

The Cubs obtained Maldonado on July 15 after No. 1 catcher Willson Contreras went on the injured list with a foot injury.

Contreras is back and the Cubs seem content to go with him and Victor Caratini as their two catchers.

Maldonado got into four games with the Cubs, going 0-for-11.

• Bruce Miles will have more after the trade deadline passes. Follow Bruce on Twitter @BruceMiles2112.