Epstein: Zobrist plans to rejoin Cubs, hopefully by end of August

Ben Zobrist's long absence from the Chicago Cubs could be coming to an end by the end of August.

Team president Theo Epstein joined the team at Miller Park Friday and said the veteran infielder-outfielder and MVP of the 2016 World Series plans to return to the Cubs.

"That's really good news," Epstein said. "Sometime around next weekend, he's going to be ready, from a physical and mental and fundamental standpoint to start playing some games.

"We expect a (minor league) rehab assignment of sorts for sometime next weekend. He' been working out. He's been getting physically and mentally ready. We're excited he's going to give us everything that he has to try to come back and help the team down the stretch and hopefully into October."

Zobrist 38, has been on the restricted list and not getting paid by the Cubs since May 8 as he deals with family issues tied to a divorce.

Epstein said it would take about a month for Zobrist to get ready and that Major League Baseball allows for a 30-day window for non-suspended players on the restricted list to get ready to play. According to Epstein, Zobrist would come off the restricted list when he rejoins the big-league club. He'd have to be added to the roster by the end of Aug. 31 to be eligible for postseason play.

"We're happy for him, happy for us," Epstein said. "We understand there's still a lot of steps that have to happen. There's a chance that he can come back and really add to our depth. He brings things to the table, in the clubhouse and on the field. We hope for our sake and his that he'll be able to complete this process and come back and really contribute."

Zobrist played in 26 games for the Cubs this season before taking leave. He batted .241. Last season, in a resurgent year from 2017, he had a hitting line of .305/.378/.440 with 9 homers and 58 RBI.

He is in the final season of a four-year contract he signed with the Cubs before the 2016 season. He won the World Series MVP by batting .357 and driving in the winning run in Game 7 at Cleveland. Since he's been with the Cubs, he has been a clubhouse leader.

"We have complete and utter trust in Zo, the person and the professional," Epstein said. "He knows everything that it takes, especially at his age, to play at a high level, everything that it takes physically, everything that it takes mentally. If he tells us that if he thinks that he can give this a shot and he has a chance to play at a high level, we trust him. He's been doing everything to this point to get ready. He's not going to take this lightly. If he can't play at a high level, he's not going to try to fool everybody."