Cubs acquire lefty Holland from Giants

Derek Holland, who pitched for the White Sox in 2017 and most recently for San Francisco, was acquired Friday by the Cubs from the Giants. Associated Press

MILWAUKEE -- The Cubs Friday acquired left-handed pitcher Derek Holland and a cash consideration from the San Francisco Giants for a cash consideration.

To make room on the roster, the Cubs designated reliever Tim Collins for assignment.

Holland will not join the Cubs in time for Friday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Infielder-outfielder Ian Happ will come up from Class AAA Iowa. When Holland arrives, likely Saturday, the Cubs will have to make another roster move.

Holland, 32, has pitched exclusively in relief for the Giants since mid-May and overall has limited left-handed hitters to a .182 batting average (14-for-77), .276 on-base percentage, .195 slugging mark and .471 OPS, as he has allowed only 1 extra-base hit, a double, to lefties in 89 plate appearances. Among all National League pitchers against left-handed hitters this year, Holland has allowed the second-lowest slugging, third-lowest OPS and seventh-lowest batting average.

After coming up with the Texas Rangers in 2009, Holland pitched for the White Sox in 2017.

For his career, he is 78-77 in 275 games (221 starts) with a 4.51 ERA and a WHIP of 1.37.

The Cubs are expected to use him out of the bullpen.

