Mills to start first game of Chicago Cubs road trip

Chicago Cubs starter Alec Mills delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Chicago.

Alec Mills is trying to make the most of his chance with the Chicago Cubs.

The right-hander will make his second start of the season in Monday night's series opener at San Francisco.

Mills worked 6 innings of 5-hit, 3-run ball last Wednesday in getting a no-decision in a 4-3 Cubs victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Joe Maddon has been a fan of Mills since the Cubs acquired him in a trade with the Kansas City Royals in February 2017.

Mills was apprised Sunday that Maddon said this past spring: "This guy is better than you think."

"Your guess is as good as mine," Mills said when asked about Maddon's comment. "I think it's something showing he has a lot of confidence in me. I'm just doing what I can to help fulfill that."

Mills has been in pro ball since being drafted by the Royals in the 22nd round in 2012. He first came up to the big leagues in 2016, but it has been an up-and-down ride.

"You play this sport long enough and you kind of become a realist," he said. "You figure out what your role is going to be this year and what you need to do to help the team best. As far as this year, I think that's something that's going to be my thing, and I need to be prepared to do it."

Regrouping day for Russell:

Second baseman Addison Russell had a seat on the bench for Sunday's 5-1 loss to the San Diego Padres, one day after having a brutal day on the bases and in the field.

Russell was 4-for17 on the homestand. Joe Maddon was asked whether Russell's confidence had waned. On Saturday, Maddon said Russell had to "straighten some things out."

"He was going along really well," Maddon said. "I popped him in that five-hole the other day, and I really felt good about it. And he had a tough day. I don't know to what level that caused an impact with his confidence.

"(Saturday) was just a tough day. The (missed) popups, I don't care because the sun's tough and the wind's tough. It's 1,000 degrees. That's not it. There was other components that we need to make sure that he gets back on top of his game.

"His defense, for me, is still one of the best. He had a tough day. The physical mistakes I never worry about. We've just got to make sure the mental mistakes are curbed."

This and that:

Kyle Hendricks lost a decision Sunday, but he gave up 2 runs in 7 innings. He has a 1.89 ERA in 9 home starts, and his 10 quality starts are tied for the team lead with Jose Quintana. … Anthony Rizzo extended a hitting streak to 12 games. He is 21-for-43 (.488) during the streak.