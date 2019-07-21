Former White Sox slugger Harold Baines inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

In this Dec. 10, 2018, file photo, Harold Baines cries during a news conference for the Baseball Hall of Fame during the Major League Baseball winter meetings in Las Vegas. Baines will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Associated Press

This image provided by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum shows the Hall of Fame plaque of Harold Baines who was inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame, Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Cooperstown, NY. Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum via AP

National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Harold Baines, former Chicago White Sox, and Baltimore Orioles, speaks during an induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Cooperstown, N.Y. Associated Press

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Harold Baines has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The soft-spoken Baines never displayed much emotion in his 22-year career, but his voice cracked throughout his speech.

"Somehow I acquired a reputation for not saying much. I'm not sure why," he deadpanned at the start. "From teachers to coaches who showed me kindness and discipline, I thank you all for what you've done for me. If I can leave you with one message, it's to give back to your community. I stand here very humbled. It has taken time to sink in."

Baines, the first overall pick in the 1977 draft by the White Sox, played 22 seasons for the White Sox, Rangers, Athletics, Orioles and Indians, was a six-time All-Star, and twice won the Outstanding Designated Hitter Award. An eight-time .300 hitter who reached the 20-homer mark in 11 seasons, Baines drove in at least 90 runs eight times and ranks 34th on the all-time list with 1,628 RBIs. He retired with 2,866 hits and 1,628 RBIs, one of only 17 players in MLB history to have reached both 2,800 hits and 1,600 RBIs.

Baines saved his last moments to pay tribute to the White Sox and to his family, thanking his mom and dad and wife Marla, who also had to hold back tears.

"You are the true Hall of Famer of our family," Baines said as he looked out at his wife. "The game has given us a lot of shared moments, memories like today. Your presence here today makes my journey complete."