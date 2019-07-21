Former Cubs pitcher Lee Smith inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Lee Smith #46 of the Chicago Cubs looks for the pitch during a game in May 1985. Lee Smith played for the Chicago Cubs from 1980-1987. File photo

This image provided by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum shows the Hall of Fame plaque of Lee Smith who was inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame, Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Cooperstown, NY. Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum via AP

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Lee Smith has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Smiling from beginning to end, Smith congratulated his new classmates before crediting his family and hometown of Castor, Louisiana, for much of his success.

"It's been my family. They're the main reason I'm standing here today," Smith said. "To my mom and dad. Your support has meant everything to me."

Smith pitched 18 seasons for the Cubs, Red Sox, Cardinals, Yankees, Orioles, Angels, Reds and Expos and retired as MLB's all-time saves leader with 478, a title he held for 13 seasons. That total ranks third all-time, as do his 802 games finished.

A seven-time All-Star, Smith led his league in saves four times and reached the 30-save mark in 10 seasons. And he was a workhorse -- of Smith's 478 saves, 169 required at least four outs and 94 required two or more innings.

The 6-foot-6 Smith was convinced to give up his love for basketball and chose baseball as his sport.

"I was 14 years old and I thought my future was basketball," said Smith, the first reliever to record 30 saves in 10 different seasons. "It wasn't just my arm that got me here. It's the whole community of Castor. I thank you."

Smith and White Sox great Harold Baines were elected in December by a veterans committee.