Baez blast lifts Cubs past Padres

On a day of shifting winds, rising and falling temperatures, the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 6-5 Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Javier Baez's 3-rn homer in the fourth inning, Baez's second homer in two days, brought the Cubs back from a 4-3 deficit.

Jose Quintana started the game in the heat. The gametime temperature was 94 degrees with a heat index of 107. Quintana lasted 5 innings, giving up 8 hits and 5 runs.

During the seventh inning, clouds rolled in and the wind made a dramatic shift, turning around and coming off Lake Michigan and cooling the ballpark. That drew a large cheer from the crowd of 40,314.

The Cubs scored twice in the bottom of the first inning against lefty Joey Lucchesi. Baez doubled with one out, and Kris Bryant walked, with Baez taking third on a throwing error by catcher Austin Hedges. Anthony Rizzo's groundout scored Baez. Robel Garcia followed with a triple to right-center.

The Padre scored 3 in the top of the third, on a solo homer by Fernando Tatis and a 2-run blast by Manny Machado. The Cubs got 1 back in the bottom of the inning on a run-scoring single by Rizzo. Baez's homer in the fourth came after the Cubs nearly wasted a second-and-third, nobody-out situation.