No. 3 pick Dach showing off skills at Blackhawks camp

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Kirby Dach has more than impressed during development camp. Courtesy of the Chicago Blackhawks

As Kirby Dach prepared to take part in the Blackhawks' development camp scrimmage Friday, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat worked out at the Fifth Third Arena's alternate rink in relative anonymity.

Come September, we'll see if Dach has what it takes to join those two and the rest of the Hawks for the 2019-20 campaign.

But for now, what we saw from the No. 3 overall pick this week was awfully impressive. Dach put an exclamation point on his camp by scoring a pair of goals and playing a solid all-around game during his team's 6-5 loss.

"He's an exciting player," said Mark Eaton, the Hawks' Director of Player Development. "A great kid who fit in great amongst the group and showed an eagerness to learn, and a willingness to want to do what it takes to get everything out of himself."

Both of Dach's goals were on nifty back-and-forth moves in front of the net.

The first came during 3-on-3 play as Dach gained control of the puck at center ice, kept it ahead of him as he raced into the offensive zone and then scored with a defender draped all over him.

His second goal came when he tucked the puck around the netminder after receiving a pass in front of the net.

"He's pretty tricky with the puck," GM Stan Bowman said Wednesday. "He's got the ability to hold it out so that guys can't poke it away and if they try to get it he can pull it through; he's got quick hands. He skates well for a big guy.

"These are all things that we liked about him when we drafted him, but when you get him here and put him up against guys that are a couple years older, he's able to do some special things with the puck."

The 6-foot-4, 198-pound Dach also impressed defensively by stripping a puck on a breakaway attempt while skating 3-on-3.

"I've always kind of had a detail-oriented mind where I always want the puck and I'm going to do whatever it takes to get it back," he said. "If somebody takes the puck from me, or if I turn it over, then it's my responsibility to get that puck back and I'm going to let nothing stop me."

While Dach's on-ice performance was solid, he also seems to have a good head on his shoulders. Dach said he used this week to soak in what the Hawks expect out of players off the ice, especially when it comes to nutrition.

"We did a lot of things surrounding that area of the game because the game's become a lifestyle," Dach said. "You don't just show up at the rink and it happens. You have to do the right things away from the rink. I learned a lot that way and just how to become a pro overall."

One of the top storylines of training camp will be whether or not Dach is ready for the rigors of an NHL season. The top four picks of the 2018 draft played 71 or more games last season, and with the league getting younger and younger, it wouldn't be a total shock to see the Hawks award the 18-year-old a spot.

During the rest of the summer Dach wants to work on his speed and to become quicker in his first three steps.

As for making the team, he knows that's not his call.

All he can do is have as many days like Friday as possible.

And then who knows? Perhaps the dream becomes reality a year earlier than expected.

"Obviously it's your dream and goal as an athlete to get there as fast as you can," Dach said. "But … it's kind of out of my control. I don't really have any say when it comes to push or shove.

"So I've just got to go out there and do the right things."

