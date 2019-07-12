No decision for Darvish but big win for Cubs

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant hits a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning. Associated press

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant watches his solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning. Associated press

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, right, celebrates with third base coach Brian Butterfield, left, after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning. Associated press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning Friday in Chicago. Associated press

Yu Darvish is still without a victory in his career at Wrigley Field, but the Cubs will gladly take how he pitched Friday as they beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 at Wrigley Field.

Darvish pitched 6 innings of 2-hit ball, walking one and striking out eight in getting a no-decision.

The Cubs (48-43) broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh innings with 3 runs. But Pedro Strop suffered a blown save in the top of the eighth when he gave up a game-tying 3-run homer to Starling Marte.

Jason Heyward rescued the Cubs with a two-out RB single in the bottom of the eighth against Kyle Crick. The single drove in Kris Bryant from second base. Bryant walked with one out. After Anthony Rizzo struck out, Victor Caratini walked, setting the stage for Heyward.

The Cubs broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh. Bryant led off with his 18th home run of the season, a drive to left field against Pirates starter Chris Archer. After loading the bases, the Cubs got a sacrifice fly from Robel Garcia and an RBI walk from David Bote.