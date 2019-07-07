Chicago Sky snaps four-game losing streak

Jantel Lavender had a season-high 20 points and 10 rebounds, Kahleah Copper scored a season-high 16 points, and the host Chicago Sky pulled away late Sunday night for a 78-66 victory over the Dallas Wings.

"We leaned on her a lot tonight," Sky coach James Wade said of Lavender. "I know they were trying to crowd the paint, so we kept her out.

"I know she was disappointed that she didn't make a couple of shots that we got her at the end of the game against Las Vegas, so she went into practice this week and really worked on it.

"Not saying she doesn't work on it, she works on it hard, but I think that was in her mind and she was able to knock those down and that's what she does well. She knocks down shots so she was able to do that for us tonight and hopefully it can continue."

Diamond DeShields added 10 points and Courtney Vandersloot finished with 7 points and 11 assists for the Sky (7-7), snapping a four-game losing streak.

"It felt good to get a win, and it felt good to come home and sleep in our beds and have a good two days of practice," Wade said. "That was a good feeling, but we know that we still have some work to do, so I think we just look forward, but we're happy. You might not be able to tell, but we're happy."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Theresa Plaisance hit a 3-pointer to give the Wings (4-9) a 66-63 lead with 3:59 to play, but DeShields answered with a 3 and Copper made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 67-66 with three minutes left. Lavender scored 6 points and Stefanie Dolson added 5 from there to cap the scoring.

The Wings went 0-for-6 from the field with 2 turnovers over the final three-plus minutes.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 22 points but shot just 7 of 21 from the field, including 0-for-5 in the fourth quarter when the Wings were outscored 26-12.