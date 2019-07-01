Chicago Blackhawks sign forward Carpenter to 3-year deal

The Blackhawks began their foray into free agency Monday by signing forward Ryan Carpenter to a three-year deal that carries a $1 million salary-cap hit. Associated Press

The Blackhawks began their foray into free agency Monday by signing forward Ryan Carpenter to a three-year deal that carries a $1 million salary-cap hit.

Moments later, they came to terns on a two-year, $2 million deal with restricted free agent center David Kampf.

The 28-year-old Carpenter scored 5 goals and had 13 assists in 68 games with Vegas last season and won a career-best 52.6 percent of his faceoffs. He also scored 9 goals in 36 games with the Golden Knights in 2017-18.

Carpenter was originally signed as a free agent by San Jose in 2014.

Kampf, 24, scored 4 goals and had 15 assists in 63 games with the Hawks last season.

Panarin to Rangers:

Artemi Panarin agreed to a seven-year, $81.5 million contract with the New York Rangers. The former Blackhawks forward was reportedly given an eight-year offer worth about $100 million by Columbus at the last minute Sunday, but he turned it down.

Bobrovsky, Stralman to Florida:

Sergei Bobrovsky, the top goaltender on the free-agent market, agreed to a seven-year deal worth a reported $70 million. Bobrovsky is 255-153-37 over his nine-year career. He has posted a goals-against average of 2.6 or better in five of the last seven seasons. He's also started 60 or more games the last three seasons.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

D-man Anton Stralman also signed with the Panthers for three years and $16.5 million.

Hartman, Zuccarello to Wild:

Former Blackhawks forward Ryan Hartman agreed to a two-year, $3.8 million deal with Minnesota. Hartman had 12 goals and 14 assists with Nashville and Philadelphia last season.

Mats Zuccarello and former Hawks center Luke Johnson are also going to Minnesota. Zuccarello signed a five-year, $30 million contract, while Johnson signed a two-year, $1.4 million deal.

Pirri stays with Vegas:

Brandon Pirri, who scored 12 goals in 31 games for Vegas last season, signed a two-year, $1.55 million deal to remain with the Golden Knights. Pirri said he had a couple of other options, "but this made more sense."

Carr to Nashville:

Daniel Carr, the Chicago Wolves forward who won the American League MVP last season, agreed to a one-year, $700,000 deal with the Predators.

Other signings:

Joe Pavelski (3 years, $21M) and Corey Perry (1 year, $1.5M plus potential bonuses) both signed with Dallas. ... D-man Tyler Myers signed a five-year, $30 million with Vancouver. ... Richard Panik signed a four-year, $10 million deal with the Capitals. ... Timo Meier inked a four-year, $24 million with San Jose. ... Brandon Tanev signed a six-year, $21 million deal with the Penguins. ... Gustav Nyqvist agreed to a four-year, $22 million deal with the Blue Jackets. ... Wayne Simmonds is going to New Jersey on a one-year deal worth $5 million.