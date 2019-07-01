Boom! Blackhawks make interesting move by signing goalie Lehner

The Blackhawks began their foray into free agency Monday by signing forward Ryan Carpenter to a three-year deal that carries a $1 million salary-cap hit. Associated Press

The Blackhawks signed former New York Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner to a one-year contract on Monday. Associated Press

A quiet free agency day got awfully noisy for the Blackhawks just before 5 p.m. Monday when GM Stan Bowman inked former Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner to a one-year, $5 million deal.

Lehner is coming off an outstanding season in which he backstopped New York to a playoff berth by posting career bests in save percentage (. 930) goals-against average (2.13).

The Hawks also inked former Vegas forward Ryan Carpenter to a three-year, $3 million deal and came to terms with restricted free agent David Kampf on a two-year, $2 million deal.

Signing Lehner creates immediate questions about Corey Crawford's future as Crawford is set to become an unrestricted free after next season.

Lehner and Hawks GM Stan Bowman are schedule to conduct a conference call with media at 6:30 p.m. Central time.

As for the 6-foot-, 200-pound Carpenter, he is a right-shot centerman who will fight for bottom-six playing time and help out on the penalty kill. That goes for Kampf as well.

Carpenter (5 goals in 68 games last season) played collegiately at Bowling Green State and was signed by San Jose as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Vegas claimed him off waivers during the 2017-18 season, and he went on to notch 9 goals in 36 games with the Golden Knights.

"It just seems to all happen so quick," Carpenter said of the free-agent process. "I talked to Chicago on the first day and was super excited and super impressed."

The 6-foot, 200-pound Carpenter takes pride in being a good faceoff man. He won a career-best 52.6 percent of his draws last season.

"It's one of those really little detailed games that sometimes gets overlooked, and it's something you work on and practice, and you never stop working on it," Carpenter said. "It takes a lot of timing and doing little drills after practice or at pregame skates. But it's definitely a niche that certain guys can do and hopefully I'll continue to be a good faceoff guy."

While Carpenter appeared in 17 postseason games for Vegas in 2017-18, he did not see the ice during the team's seven-game series loss to San Jose this season.

He was a bit shocked by that decision, but also understands that really good teams have really tough decisions to make.

"When you get in that position, it's no longer about you," Carpenter said. "It's just about the team winning. Maybe in the regular season you just go and have a conversation with the coaches and just find out where you're at. But they communicated well with us and I was waiting and ready.

"For whatever reason, it didn't work out. As a player you always think you can make an impact and help the team win and I still to this day feel like I could have.

But the past is the past. There were good players that sat out the year before for us too. It happens on good teams."

Pirri stays with Vegas:

Brandon Pirri, who scored 12 goals in 31 games for Vegas last season, signed a two-year, $1.55 million deal to remain with the Golden Knights. Pirri said he had a couple of other options, "but this made more sense."

Carr to Nashville:

Daniel Carr, the Chicago Wolves forward who won the American League MVP last season, agreed to a one-year, $700,000 deal with the Predators.

Other signings:

Corey Perry (1 year, $1.5M plus potential bonuses) signed with Dallas. ... D-man Tyler Myers signed a five-year, $30 million with Vancouver. ... Richard Panik signed a four-year, $11 million deal with the Capitals. ... Timo Meier inked a four-year, $24 million with San Jose. ... Brandon Tanev signed a six-year, $21 million deal with the Penguins. ... Gustav Nyqvist agreed to a four-year, $22 million deal with the Blue Jackets. ... Wayne Simmonds is going to New Jersey on a one-year deal worth $5 million.