Andrew Shaw returning to Blackhawks

The Blackhawks announced Sunday that they have acquired forward Andrew Shaw and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 National Hockey League Draft from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a second and seventh-round in the 2020 NHL Draft and third-round pick in the 2021 draft. Shaw's contract has an AAV of $3,900,000 and is signed through the 2021-22 season.

Shaw, 27, returns to Chicago where he spent the first five seasons of his NHL career from 2012 to 2016, winning two Stanley Cups (2013 and 2015) and totaling 137 points (70G, 67A) in 322 regular-season games. He added 16 goals and 19 assists in 67 Stanley Cup Playoff games during his first tenure with the Blackhawks. Selected in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft by Chicago, Shaw set career highs in goals (20) and games played (80) during the 2013-14 campaign.

The Belleville, Ontario, native spent the last three seasons with the Canadiens where he posted 96 points (41G, 55A) in 182 regular-season games and played in five postseason tilts. Shaw notched career highs in assists (28) and points (47) during the 2018-19 campaign with Montreal. In 504 career regular-season contests with the Blackhawks and Canadiens, Shaw has totaled 233 points (111G, 122A). He has also registered 120 hits or more in five of his eight seasons in the NHL.