Nova, Chicago White Sox fall flat in 10-3 loss to Twins

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Ivan Nova delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Chicago.

The Twins came into Saturday afternoon's game against the Chicago White Sox with the third-best record (52-29) and second-best offense (461) in the major leagues.

Minnesota roughed up the Sox in a 10-3 win, pinning yet another home loss on starting pitcher Ivan Nova.

"It's a good hitting ballclub," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said.

Greeted by Nelson Cruz's 2-run homer in the first inning, Nova had another tough outing at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The veteran right-hander, who dropped to 0-4 with an 8.31 ERA in 7 home starts this season, allowed 4 runs on 7 hits and 1 walk in 6 innings against the Twins.

Unlike Renteria, an angry Nova wasn't doing any cap tipping at Minnesota.

"I'm sure in the league, there's more lineups better than what they have," Nova said. "You've go to perform better no matter who you're facing. Not good. Not good."

While he has really scuffled on his home turf, Nova has not been consistent on the road, either. Overall, he is 3-7 with a 5.92 ERA.

"I just go out there and try to do my best," Nova said. "It's been a tough year for me, not only with their lineup, with any tough lineup."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

While Cruz was 4-for-5 with 2 home runs and 5 RBI for the Twins, the Sox's offense was quiet for much of the afternoon. Eloy Jimenez did manage his 14th home run of the season, a solo shot in the ninth inning.

Back in a groove:

White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer was nearly untouchable in May, allowing just 1 earned run over 13.1 innings. Bummer has slipped a bit in June, giving up 5 runs in 13⅓ innings, but the 25-year-old lefty was back on his game Friday against the Twins with 1⅔ scoreless innings.

For the season, Bummer has a 1.95 ERA and 0.94 WHIP while moving into the primary setup role for closer Alex Colome.

"I think he's just starting to get more and more confident trusting his stuff," manager Rick Renteria said. "I think in the past, he's put himself in some difficult situations and might not have been able to get out of them. Now he seems to be maturing and trusting and a little more confident."

Back in play:

Yoan Moncada returned to the White Sox's starting lineup Saturday after being sidelined with a sore right knee.

In Wednesday's game at Boston, Moncada was hit above the right knee by a Chris Sale pitch.

"He's a little sore," manager Rick Renteria said. "But he was feeling good as the day was progressing yesterday. They treated him, he came out and did some drills, and he's good enough to go out there and give us a nice effort."