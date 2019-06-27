Sox's McCann comes up short in All-Star Game fan vote

White Sox catcher James McCann is not going to be starting in the July 9 All-Star Game at Cleveland. McCann finished second behind the Yankees' Gary Sanchez in fan voting. Associated Press

Even though he's hit a rough patch over his last two starts, giving up 9 runs on 13 hits and 7 walks in 10 innings, Lucas Giolito is a near lock to be on the American League roster at the All-Star Game on July 9 in Cleveland.

The White Sox's right-hander is tied for the league lead with 10 wins, he ranks seventh with a 2.87 ERA and is third with 111 strikeouts.

In his perfect world, Giolito's personal catcher is also going to representing the AL in the All-Star Game.

"I have nothing but fantastic things to say about him," Giolito said of Sox catcher James McCann. "He's done a great job this year and I'm looking forward to him being an all star. There's not enough good things I can say about what he does defensively and offensively for us."

A finalist among AL catchers to start the All-Star Game, McCann finished second to the Yankees' Gary Sanchez Thursday night.

Sanchez received 47.1 percent of the fan vote and McCann came in at 33.1 percent. The Astros' Robinson Chirinos was third with 19.8 percent of the vote.

Given his numbers, McCann is still likely to be added to the AL roster.

Signed by the White Sox to a one-year, $2.5 million contract in Dec. 19 after being non-tendered by the Tigers, McCann has been a big surprise -- and bargain.

His .328 batting average is the highest among qualified AL catchers, and McCann is also first with a .387 on-base percentage.

Defensively, McCann has thrown out 11 of 30 (36.7 percent) of attempted base stealers.

Before the Sox played the Cubs at Wrigley Field last Wednesday, McCann was asked about the possibility of playing in his first All-Star Game.

"That's a little boy's dream," he said. "It's something I've always dreamt of and it'd be pretty special to get that accolade."