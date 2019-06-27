Scouting report: White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field

TV:

NBC Sports Chicago Friday, Saturday; WGN Sunday

Radio:

WGN 720-AM

Pitching matchups:

The White Sox's TBA vs. Martin Perez (7-3) Friday at 7:10 p.m.; Ivan Nova (3-6) vs. Jose Berrios (8-3) Saturday at 3:12 p.m.; Lucas Giolito (10-2) vs. Michael Pineda Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

At a glance:

This is the Sox's first home meeting vs. the Twins. They were swept in a three-game series at Minnesota in late May while being outscored 26-5. The Twins (52-28) have been in first place in the AL Central since April 20. They might be a little sluggish in the series opener vs. the White Sox after losing to the Rays in 18 innings Thursday. The Sox should have plenty of roster announcements before Friday night's game. They are likely to dip into the minor leagues for a starting pitcher, shortstop Tim Anderson is heading to the injured list with a high ankle sprain and first baseman/designated hitter Yonder Alonso is expected to be officially designated for assignment.

Next:

Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday-Thursday. Wednesday is a day/night doubleheader

-- Scot Gregor