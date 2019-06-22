Taking a look at Blackhawks second day draft picks

A quick look at the players the Blackhawks acquired in Vancouver on Saturday:

Round 2 (43rd pick)Name, position: Alex Vlasic, left-shot defenseman

Height, weight: 6-foot-6, 198 pounds

Hometown: Wilmette, Illinois

By the numbers: 4 goals, 23 assists in 61 games for U.S. National Team Development Program

Scouting report: "He is not flashy and his numbers don't pop, but Vlasic plays a game that fits the modern NHL. He defends at a high level, has excellent feet and sees the ice remarkably well."

-- Chris Peters, ESPN

He said it: "When I was growing up as a kid, I would go to Blackhawks games … and I was in another world watching all these professionals play and do such a great job. For the hometown team to pick me is just kind of crazy. I got goosebumps running down my whole body right now."

-- Vlasic to Blackhawks TV

Trade:The Blackhawks acquired forward John Quenneville from New Jersey in exchange for forward John Hayden. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Quenneville, drafted 30th overall by the Devils in 2014, has appeared in 33 NHL games and 138 AHL games. He scored 1 goal in 19 games for New Jersey in 2018-19.

Hayden, taken 74th overall by the Hawks in 2013, scored 3 goals in 54 games last season. Hayden was a healthy scratch in Games 68-78 before getting back into the lineup for the final four contests.