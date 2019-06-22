Alzolay, Chatwood to make starts for Cubs vs. Braves

Rookie Adbert Alzolay and veteran Tyler Chatwood each will get a start for the Chicago Cubs in the upcoming series against the Atlanta Braves as manager Joe Maddon goes with a six-man starting pitching rotation. Associated Press

Fresh off his dazzling major-league debut, rookie right-hander Adbert Alzolay will get a start for the Chicago Cubs.

Both Alzolay and veteran Tyler Chatwood will start in the upcoming series against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field.

Manager Joe Maddon said Saturday the rotation will be Jon Lester, Alzolay, Yu Darvish and Chatwood, respectively, in the Monday-Thursday series. This essentially give the Cubs a six-man rotation for the time being.

"We're just trying to reconfigure a little bit," Maddon said.

Alzolay came on in relief of Chatwood in Thursday's 7-4 victory over the New York Mets and picked up the victory as he worked 4-plus innings, giving up 1 hit and 1 run while walking two and striking out five.

Chatwood started the game and pitched 4 innings, giving up 6 hits and 3 runs.

"It fits in," Maddon said. "It's something you look at and attempt to plan in advance. He (Alzolay) came through the first one very well. So we know he's stretched out. We know he can do it. We've been talking about giving starters intermittent rest. When you have a guy or guys like him and Chatwood that can permit that to occur, then you can something.

"However, we're playing a very good team. The challenge is going to be tough for both of them with Atlanta Like you saw the other day, I would anticipate him going out there very confidently."

Maddon said he would announce the rotation for next weekend's series at Cincinnati shortly. Jose Quintana, Saturday's starting pitcher against the Mets, likely would pitch Friday's series opener against the Reds.

The Cubs are in a stretch of 17 games in 17 days, and right-hander Kyle Hendricks is on the injured with a shoulder ailment.

Kimbrel steps it up:

Newly signed closer Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless inning Friday night in his second appearance for Class AAA Iowa. Joe Maddon said Kimbrel would go back to back, making an appearance Saturday for Iowa.

In Friday's game, Kimbrel threw 19 pitches, 12 strikes. He gave up 1 hit.

The Cubs signed Kimbrel June 7. Because he had not pitched since last year's World Series with Boston, the Cubs are bringing him along slowly. They have not set a date to bring him up from Iowa.

"After this one, going forward in a couple days, see how he feels, that will be very indicative of what can or cannot do, or when," Maddon said. "I like the process we're going through to not be so expedient. I think it's going to benefit us in the long run, and him."

Break for Rizzo::

First baseman Anthony Rizzo was not in Saturday's starting lineup, as Joe Maddon gave him a day off.

"I was planning it out -- either (Friday or Saturday)," Maddon said. "I know it sound counterintuitive, but I wanted him on (Mets lefty Jason) Vargas yesterday. So I just gave him today off."

Maddon added that he will be looking to give shortstop Javier Baez a day off soon.