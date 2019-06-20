Bulls select UNC guard White with No. 7 pick

The Bulls added a guard from North Carolina in Thursday's NBA Draft. They took 6-5 Coby White with the No. 7 pick of the first round. Associated Press

A tall guard from North Carolina has worked well for the Bulls in the past, but this is a much different story.

The Bulls selected UNC freshman point guard Coby White with the No. 7 pick of Thursday's NBA Draft. The 6-foot-5 native of Goldsboro, N.C., averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.7 turnovers last season.

White was an avid 3-point shooter, launching 6.6 shots per game and connecting on 35.3 percent. He could be a good fit for the Bulls because he likes to push the pace. In theory, the Bulls don't need a playmaking point guard because the ball will be in Zach LaVine's hands much of the time. If White can play off the ball and be a 3-point shooting threat, that would be a bonus.

White is also an awkward fit, because the Bulls sorely need veterans in the lineup. If they chase an experienced point guard in free-agency, it doesn't leave much room for Kris Dunn and it wouldn't be a surprise if he's moved before next season.

After being chosen, White did a brief interview with ESPN, which was capped by Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. welcoming him to the team.

"Just a relief for sure to hear your name," White said. "It's a blessing, I'm super excited. I can't describe it in words, it's a different type of feeling."

The night got off to a eventful start, with two picks ahead of the Bulls changing hands. First, Atlanta acquired the No. 4 selection from New Orleans in exchange for picks No. 8, 17 and 35. The Hawks also took forward Solomon Hill and his $13.3 million salary off the Pelicans' hands.

Then Minnesota snared the No. 6 pick from Phoenix in exchange for No. 11 and forward Dario Saric.

As expected, Zion Williamson was chosen first overall by New Orleans. Then Memphis chose Murray State point guard Ja Morant with the second pick and Duke's R.J. Barrett went third to New York.

Virginia forward DeAndre Hunter went fourth and wore a Lakers hat, but he'll eventually land in Atlanta. Cleveland took Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland fifth.

There were a few moments of suspense, with no clear favorite for Minnesota at No. 6. The Timberwolves settled on Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver, leaving White for the Bulls.

The Bulls also have a pick in the second round, No. 38 overall.

Check back for more on the NBA Draft from Mike McGraw.