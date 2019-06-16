Report: Top catching prospect Zack Collins joining White Sox

When catching up with Zack Collins in Indianapolis earlier this season, the Chicago White Sox's first-round draft pick (No. 10 overall) in 2016 was asked about his outlook on making it to the big leagues.

"We all want to be there as fast as possible," Collins said before a Class AAA Charlotte game. "I'm going to do everything I can to show I'm ready. But I don't want to get there and just be another guy.

"I want to make an impact and make an impact for a long time. That's my goal and that's why I'm not in a huge rush. I want to get as good as I possibly can before I get there."

According to WMEN 640-AM's Andy Slater, the White Sox are going to purchase Collins' contract and he'll be in uniform Tuesday night against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

WMEN, aka The Hurricane, is based in Miami, and that's where Collins played college baseball. He was an All-American as a junior in 2016 after hitting .363 with 16 home runs and 59 RBI in 62 games for Miami.

Sox catcher Welington Castillo left Sunday's game against the Yankees with lower back tightness. It looks like he's heading for the injured list, which would open a spot for Collins.

In 50 games with Charlotte this season, the left-handed hitting Collins is batting .250/.374/.482 with 9 home runs and 39 RBI. Known for his good eye at the plate, Collins ranks fifth in the International League with 36 walks.

The White Sox have never doubted Collins' offensive skills, and the organization also believes he can stick at catcher.

"There's room for improvement, the blocking can get better, but there are things he's definitely made strides on," Charlotte manager Mark Grudzielanek said. "There's no question he's got the body (6-foot-3, 220 pounds), the strength, the arm strength. He's got everything you need to be a big-league catcher."

If Collins does have to shift positions in the future, he played nine games at first base at Triple-A this season. He is also a DH candidate.