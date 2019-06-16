Moncada, Castillo make early exits in White Sox's loss to Yankees

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, right, celebrates with third base coach Nick Capra after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the New York Yankees in Chicago, Sunday. Associated press

Chicago White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper, left, talks to his team during the third inning against the New York Yankees in Chicago, Sunday. Associated press

New York Yankees' Luke Voit, left, scores on a 2-run single by Brett Gardner as Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann looks to the field during the third inning in Chicago, Sunday. Associated press

One day, the Chicago White Sox hope to have the kind of depth that can withstand any kind of emergency.

Starting next season, that might be the case. This season, the depth is a glaring problem.

Sunday afternoon's 10-3 loss to the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field offered a prime example.

Making his second start for the White Sox after being claimed off waivers from the Reds a month ago and signed to a minor-league contract, Odrisamer Despaigne did a pretty good job of fooling New York hitters in the first two innings before giving up 5 runs in the third.

Despaigne is replacing the injured Dylan Covey in the Sox's rotation. Covey became a starter after Carlos Rodon went down in early May with an elbow injury that required season-ending Tommy John surgery.

A 32-year-old journeyman, Despaigne lasted just 4⅓ innings and allowed 7 runs on 9 hits and 4 walks as the White Sox lost their second straight to the Yankees while being outscored 18-7.

The Sox's depth could be tested even more as third baseman Yoan Moncada and designated hitter Welington Castillo both made early exits with back issues.

Returning to the starting lineup after missing four games with upper back tightness, Moncada struck out in the fourth inning and was lifted from the game.

Castillo also exited in the fourth with lower back tightness.

Jose Abreu gave the Sox the early lead with a solo home run off N.Y. starter James Paxton in the first inning, but the Yankees soon stormed back.