Dogs win 5-4 in Rosemont

Luke Westphal delivered a solid start, Trey Vavra homered, and the Chicago Dogs held on for the 5-4 victory over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Father's Day at Impact Field in Rosemont.

Westphal (W, 5-0) was sharp once again, racking up seven strikeouts while allowing two earned runs on five hits over five innings.

Brandon Shimo, Rich Mascheri, Josh Goossen-Brown, Casey Crosby and Kyle Halbohn held down the fort over the final four frames to secure the series win for the Dogs, who struck out 15 batters in the game.

Fargo opened the scoring for the third straight game when Correlle Prime hit a two-run homer in the top of the second.

That lead would only last one inning, as the Chicago offense stormed back to tie the game in the third. The first three Dogs batters all reached safely to bring up Edwin Arroyo, who lined a two-run double to right field. That plated Harrison Smith and Rey Gonzalez, knotting the game at two runs apiece.

The Dogs kept the good times rolling in the fourth inning when Gonzalez chipped in a two-run double of his own, scoring Keon Barnum and Victor Roache to take the lead.

Vavra, the Dogs' home run leader in 2018, extended the Chicago lead in the bottom of the fifth with his first long ball of the season. His solo shot to right-center made it 5-2 in favor of the home side.

The RedHawks rallied back in the top of the eighth inning, when a Daniel Comstock home run cut the Dogs' lead to one. Casey Crosby limited the damage with a strikeout to end the frame.

Kyle Halbohn surrendered a leadoff double in the ninth, but retired three straight to slam the door for his second save of the season.