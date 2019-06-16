Boomers lose rain-shortened series finale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The Schaumburg Boomers dropped a rain shortened finale with the Evansville Otters by a 3-2 score in six innings on Sunday night in Indiana.

Schaumburg built an early 2-0 lead in the game. The Boomers loaded the bases in the top of the first inning to jump ahead when Julio Gonzalez scored on an RBI fielder's choice from Clint Hardy. Jimmy Galusky connected on a one-out solo homer in the third to extend the lead, a line drive over the wall in left. Evansville tied the game against spot-starter Devin Rose in the bottom of the inning on a two-run single from Keith Grieshaber. Dakota Phillips accounted for the winning run with a solo homer in the fourth. The tarp went on just before the bottom of the sixth and the torrential rain and thunderstorms started shortly after, bringing an early end to the contest.

Rose threw 4 innings in his first professional start, called into action due to illness to scheduled starter Gunnar Kines. The rookie allowed just 2 earned runs on 4 hits with 3 walks and 2 strikeouts. Schaumburg finished with five hits in the shortened affair. Two of the hits came from Galusky.