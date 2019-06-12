Scouting report: Cubs at Dodgers

Scouting report

Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus Thursday; WGN Friday; ABC 7 Saturday; ESPN Sunday

Radio: WSCR 670-AM

Pitching matchups: The Cubs' Jon Lester (5-4) vs. Clayton Kershaw (5-1) at 9:10 p.m. Thursday; Kyle Hendricks (7-4) vs. Rich Hill (3-1) at 9:10 p.m. Friday; Yu Darvish (2-3) vs. Walker Buehler (7-1) 8:10 p.m. Saturday; Jose Quintana (4-6) vs. Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-1) at 6:05 p.m. Sunday

At a glance: The Cubs took two of three from the Dodgers at Wrigley Field in late April. The Dodgers (45-23) have a big lead in the National League West and sport a run differential of plus-105. They also are 25-7 at home. Shortstop Corey Seager strained his hamstring Tuesday and may miss 4-6 weeks. Cody Bellinger has a line of .352/.445/.678 with 20 homers and 54 RBI. Joc Pederson has 18 homers. Closer Kenley Jansen has 19 saves. In addition to his 9-1 record, Ryu has an ERA of 1.36. This will be the Cubs' second straight appearance on Sunday Night Baseball and their fifth this season. Lester suffered the lone loss of the series in Chicago. He is 4-4 with a 3.22 ERA lifetime against the Dodgers.

Next: White Sox Tuesday and Wednesday at Wrigley Field

-- Bruce Miles