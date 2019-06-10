Moncada makes early exit in Chicago White Sox's lopsided loss to Nationals

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu reacts to a pitch near his head from Washington Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 10, 2019, in Chicago.

Before Monday night's game against the Washington Nationals, general manager Rick Hahn heaped praise on the Chicago White Sox's young core.

"There have been a great deal of positives around here," Hahn said. "The win-loss record is one thing; you can debate how good that is or if it should be better. But more important from my standpoint is the development of these young players, the guys we project to be part of something special in the future."

Yoan Moncada has been a big part of that wave, but the 24-year-old third baseman had to make an early exit in the Sox's 12-1 loss at Guaranteed Rate Field.

After singling in the sixth inning and later diving back to first base on a pickoff attempt, Moncada was replaced by Jose Rondon in the seventh. He was diagnosed with upper-back tightness and is day to day.

"It started in my first at-bat," Moncada said through a translator. "It's not something really serious, but it was progressing. It's bothering me a little bit, but I hope to be better tomorrow."

Also on the injury front, Dylan Covey went on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a sore shoulder, which isn't considered serious.

Needing a replacement starter, the White Sox purchased Odrisamer Despaigne's contract from Class AAA Charlotte. The 32-year-old righty was 13-24 with a 4.94 ERA in 106 career games (47 starts) with the Padres, Orioles, Marlins and Angels.

Despaigne kept the Sox in the game, allowing 3 runs on 7 hits and 2 walks over 6 innings.

"I felt good," Despaigne said through a translator. "It was a good outing, but I have to make some adjustments for the next one. I'm very happy to be here, happy for the opportunity."

Leury Garcia's home run in the sixth inning was the extent of the White Sox's offense.

In the fourth inning, White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez lined a hard foul ball past third base that hit a woman in the stands. The game was briefly halted, and the Sox said she was taken to a hospital for observation and was communicative.

The White Sox have protective netting, but it stops at the end of each dugout.

Ortiz reaction:

In the White Sox's clubhouse Monday afternoon, the TVs were tuned to updates on former Red Sox star David "Big Papi" Ortiz, who was shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday night.

Like Ortiz, Sox rookie left fielder Eloy Jimenez is a Santo Domingo native, the site of the shooting.

"Now you can't trust nobody there when you see one of the best players, one of the best Dominicans we have, shot like that," Jimenez said. "It's scary for everybody. I was really surprised. He is a great person. All he does is good for the Dominican. When you see that, it's sad for us."

White Sox starter Ivan Nova also is from the Dominican Republic and is friends with Ortiz.

"We have a really good relationship," Nova said. "I have spent some time with him out of baseball, back in the D.R., in New York when he was there visiting. I was shocked when I saw the news last night. Obviously a very unfortunate situation. It's scary, man."

Delmonico released:

The Sox released outfielder Nicky Delmonico on Monday.

Out for the year after having surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder, Delmonico batted .227 with 18 home runs and 54 RBI in 152 games with the White Sox over the last three seasons.

Sick bay:

Relief pitcher Jace Fry went on the 10-day injured list with soreness in his throwing (left) shoulder.

Fry is 1-2 with a 5.79 ERA in 28 appearances.

Jake Burger, the Sox's first-round draft pick 2017, missed all of last season after twice rupturing his left Achilles tendon.

Expected to be assigned to a minor-league affiliate this month, Burger is dealing with a bruised left heel and is not expected to play for at least a week.