Images: St. Charles North vs. Edwardsville, Class 4A State Championship in Baseball

St. Charles North faced Edwardsville in the Class 4A title game in baseball at Route 66 Stadium in Joliet on Saturday.
Edwardsville's Aaron Young scores the go-ahead run in the eighth inning under the tag by St. Charles North catcher Marco Torres during the Class 4A state baseball championship game in Joliet Saturday. Edwardsville won the game 3-2.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North left fielder Pat Bellock makes a diving catch during the Class 4A state baseball championship game in Joliet Saturday.
St. Charles North Marco Torres reacts to his team's 3-2 loss to Edwardsville in eight innings during the Class 4A state baseball championship game in Joliet Saturday.
St. Charles North players hold up their state runner-up trophy following their 3-2 loss in eight innings to Edwardsville during the Class 4A state baseball championship game in Joliet Saturday.
Edwardsville's Blake Burris arrives safely at first base as St. Charles first baseman Kyler Brown is unable to glove the throw during the eighth inning of the Class 4A state baseball championship game in Joliet Saturday.
St. Charles North starting pitcher John Hamer delivers during the Class 4A state baseball championship game against Edwardsville in Joliet Saturday.
St. Charles North relief pitcher Johnny Lambert delivers during the Class 4A state baseball championship game against Edwardsville in Joliet Saturday.
St. Charles North third baseman Kevin White tries to corral an errant throw as Edwardsville's Drake Westcott slides into the bag during the fourth inning Class 4A state baseball championship game in Joliet Saturday. Wescott scored on the play.
St. Charles North's Egon Hein drives home a run with a fifth-inning base hit during the Class 4A state baseball championship game in Joliet Saturday.
St. Charles North's Michael Davis consoles teammate Pat Bellock following the North Star's 3-2 loss in eight innings to Edwardsville in the Class 4A state baseball championship game in Joliet Saturday.
