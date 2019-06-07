Hamels sharp as Cubs beat Cardinals

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) delivers against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning Friday in Chicago. Associated press

Cole Hamels pitched 8 scoreless innings Friday as the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 at Wrigley Field.

Hamels improved to 5-2 with his second straight start of at least 7 innings against the Cardinals. He gave up 3 hits while walking one and striking out 10.

Javier Baez put the Cub ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning with his 16th home run of the season, an opposite-field drive to right. The homer drove in Anthony Rizzo, who led off the inning with a walk. Rizzo was in the leadoff spot as manager Joe Maddon gave Kyle Schwarber a day off.

Back-to-back doubles by Jason Heyward and Victor Caratini gave the Cubs a 3-0 in the fourth.

Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas left the game after four innings. He was hit by a batted ball from David Bote to end the fourth. The Cardinals said Mikolas suffered a bruised right forearm.

The Cardinals scored their run in the ninth on a homer by Paul DeJong off reliever Pedro Strop.