Hamels sharp as Cubs beat Cardinals
Cole Hamels pitched 8 scoreless innings Friday as the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 at Wrigley Field.
Hamels improved to 5-2 with his second straight start of at least 7 innings against the Cardinals. He gave up 3 hits while walking one and striking out 10.
Javier Baez put the Cub ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning with his 16th home run of the season, an opposite-field drive to right. The homer drove in Anthony Rizzo, who led off the inning with a walk. Rizzo was in the leadoff spot as manager Joe Maddon gave Kyle Schwarber a day off.
Back-to-back doubles by Jason Heyward and Victor Caratini gave the Cubs a 3-0 in the fourth.
Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas left the game after four innings. He was hit by a batted ball from David Bote to end the fourth. The Cardinals said Mikolas suffered a bruised right forearm.
The Cardinals scored their run in the ninth on a homer by Paul DeJong off reliever Pedro Strop.